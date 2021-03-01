The Owatonna boys hockey team (8-3-1, 8-1-1 Big 9 Conference) came out on top of the Rochester Century Panthers (5-8, 5-8) Saturday night in a Senior Night to remember.
Five seniors — Sam Sampson (two assists), Joey Dub (three assists), Casey Johnson (two assists), Dom Valento (one goal;one assist), and Brody Homan (one goal) — registered 10 of the Huskies' 18 points en route to a dominating 8-3 victory; senior goal True Gieseke appeared in the net for all 51 minutes and picked up the win. Owatonna boasted a 36-7 total shots on goal advantage and converted on four of their eight power player opportunities; the Panthers struggled with penalties all evening, racking up over 33 minutes in the box on the night.
Owatonna kept the puck on Century's half of the ice for the majority of the game and made the Panther offense work for every shot they ultimately took, but, despite this, they trailed 2-1 early in the second period. According to Owatonna coach Josh Storm, Century's physicality and edge and a certain level of apathy from the Huskies kept the Panthers afloat.
"We needed to pick up the intensity. I thought they were out intensitying us," Storm said of his team's effort early in the game. "They seemed to be a little bit more passionate, especially — [after] we went up 1-0 and then they tied it up — as soon as they tied it up they seemed to get a little bit of a jump. We needed to pick it up and play at our pace, not their's.
Adjustments made over the first intermission and early in the second half — including placing a greater emphasis on utilizing the middle of the ice as well as the team's overall speed — paid dividends as the Huskies outscored the Panthers 4-1 in the second frame. Another three in the third period was icing on the cake.
Owatonna has six games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs begin in mid-March and they have now won two games in a row over a tough Mankato East/Loyola team (10-3, 10-2) and scrappy Century squad after falling to Gentry Academy (12-0) and Minnetonka (8-4-1) by a combined score of 13-1. However, despite the Huskies overall strong play this season, Storm says that his team still has significant strides to make if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs, particularly in regard to the overall consistency of their play.
"It's nice to win [the game against Century], but we have to start playing three full periods," Storm said. "We played three full against [Mankato East] on Thursday, which I really liked...If our effort's good, we play really, really well. If it's not, we play really, really bad. And luckily we were able to turn it on halfway through today. For the postseason, we have to be consistent."
The Huskies and Storm will rely on the team's seniors — many of whom, such as Homan, Johnson, Valento, Sampson, Aaron Bangs, Zach Kubicek, and Wyatt Oldefendt, who have at least three years of varsity experience — to provide that consistency. And if they are able to do so, Owatonna may be a team that other team's don't want to face.
Box score
R: 1 1 1 — 3
O: 1 4 3 — 8
Goals: Hoffman (2), Pederson (2), Bogen (1), Homan (1), Stendel (1), Valento (1)
Assists: Dub (3), Johnson (2), Sampson (2), Valento (2), Homan (1)