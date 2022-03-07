The two days of wrestling for Owatonna was highlighted by seniors Landen Johnson and Rian Grunwald closing out their high school careers with historic title wins, as well as a pair of third place finishes from junior Cael Robb and freshman Isabella Townley.
Robb opened his day strong with a 14-1 major decision in the opening round of the 132AAA bracket, but faced a slight hiccup in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 loss to Apple Valley’s Jayden Haueter.
After an 8-0 major decision, a 5-0 decision and a win by medical forfeit, Robb paired back up with Haueter in the third place match, where Robb avenged the loss with a 4-2 decision to earn bronze.
“Coming into state, I knew I was the No. 4 seed, so I knew I could get here or above for placing, but to lose in the quarters and get all the way back here for third feels really good,” Robb said.
At 170 pounds, senior Jacob Reinardy recorded two wins with a 7-3 decision win over Brainerd’s Damien Bentho in the opening round and a 3-1 SV-1 win over Treytin Byers in the first round of consolations, but a pair of decision losses forced him into an early exit.
Senior Kanin Hable opened the first round of the 145AAA bracket with a win by forfeit, fell in a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals and in a 5-1 decision in the first round of consolations.
Freshman Lane Karsten and senior Andrew Nirk both lost in their opening round matchups with Karsten falling by a 5-3 decision to St. Thomas Academy’s Thomas Holmquist and Nirk falling by a 6-0 decision to Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard.