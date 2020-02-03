In the month-and-a-half since the last meeting, a lot had changed for the Albert Lea and Owatonna boys basketball teams.
Since the Dec. 13 showdown — which OHS won 69-61 — both teams have endured some rough times only to emerge from the fog of defeat to discover a level of consistency that have made them two of the trickiest teams to put away in the Big Nine Conference.
Bottom line, the Tigers and the Huskies haven’t been fun to play recently. Since the beginning of January, both have taken care of business against inexperienced and undermanned opponents and even found a way to pull off one significant upset apiece.
Albert Lea’s signature victory was a shocker. Not only did the Tigers take down perennial Class AAA powerhouse Austin, but it beat the No. 6-ranked Packers away from home, 72-71, on Tuesday, Jan. 21. At that time, Albert Lea was just 4-7 overall and had lost seven of its previous nine games entering the showdown.
Almost exactly 48 hours later on Jan. 23, it was Owatonna’s turn to rock the top of the Big Nine Conference. Dictating the tempo from the opening tip and leading the entire game, the Huskies took down third place Rochester Century, 66-57.
On Friday night, Owatonna and Albert Lea met for the final time this season in a game with a little more on the line than one might assume in a late-season game between a pair teams housed in completely different classifications of the MSHSL. It was a chance for both squads to exhibit just how far they have come this season and test their medal against an opponent situated within a single game in the conference standings.
Based on just about every statistical metric — and most importantly the final score of 77-65 — it’s clear the Huskies are trending ahead of the Tigers as the regular season flips to its final month.
After enduring Albert Lea’s torrid start that saw the visitors build a multi-possession lead at the midway point of the first half, Owatonna flipped a switch, seized control of the action in the final seven minutes before intermission and buried the Tigers in the second half.
If it wasn’t the Huskies’ best shooting performance of the season, it certainly was in the top three as they knocked down 51.8% of their shots overall and 36.4% from downtown.
The increasingly potent starting lineup of Brayden Williams, Payton Beyer, Nolan Burmeister, Isaac Oppegard and Evan Dushek did the heavy lifting and accounted for 76 of Owatonna’s 77 points and 36 of its 37 rebounds.
Duskek finished with another ho-hum 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and continued to solidify himself as one of the most dominant forces in the league. The sophomore, is now averaging 20.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in his last five outings with three double-doubles in the stretch.
With Dushek serving as the team's bedrock, sophomore classmate Brayden Williams — who finished with 21 points and five rebounds against the Tigers — swooped in during a critical junction in the first half and swished four 3-pointers before the break to effectively jump-start Owatonna’s offense. His first long ball crashed through the net at the 11:02-mark and gave his team a brief 14-13 lead. The Tigers responded with a 3-pointer of their own on the other end and re-gained the advantage with a quick 5-0 spurt before Williams splashed a deep shot at 8:05 to draw the Huskies within 18-17.
Albert Lea once again answered with back-to-back buckets and jumped ahead 22-17 with roughly seven minutes to go before halftime. After a Nolan Burmeister jumper that drew Owatonna within a single possession, Williams scored the game’s next nine points, sandwiching an old-fashion three-point play between a pair of long 3-pointers from the right wing.
Counting a triple that was waved off at the 3:25-mark because of a foul away from the ball, all five of Williams’ shot attempts from downtown in the first half snapped through the net without grazing so much as the rim or the backboard. Similar to Dushek, Williams has played a large part in Owatonna’s resurgence, averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 made 3-pointers in the last five games counting Friday.
Though Albert Lea (7-9 overall, 6-8 Big Nine) seemingly snatched momentum when lanky 6-foot-6 forward Chay Guen loped through the entire Owatonna defense before banking in a shot at the buzzer, the Huskies (9-8, 7-6) quickly turned a tight 36-31 margin into a comfortable double-digit edge by starting the second half on a 19-9 scoring run. Oppegard hit both of his 3-pointers in the stretch while Burmeister provided one of the highlight-plays of the year when he bounced the ball backwards between his legs to find the trailing Williams, who took the pass in perfect stride and canned his fifth and final 3-pointer of the game.
As vital as Dushek and Williams have been to Owatonna’s string of high-level performances over the last month, the Huskies would not be 6-2 in their last eight contests without the contributions of their three upperclassmen in the starting lineup. Juniors Beyer and Burmeister each paced Owatonna in a pair of key statistical categories against the Tigers, Beyer pulling down a team-high nine rebounds while Burmeister handing out six assists. Senior Isaac Oppegard also came up huge, scoring 12 points on a super-efficient 5 of 6 shooting.
Burmeister was also active on the defensive end of the court, regularly hounding Albert Lea’s all-conference point guard, Javarus Mucha Owens. Though the Albert Lea senior finished with 21 points, he needed 15 shots from the floor, seven free throw attempts and 39 minutes to do so. He also finished with a game-high nine turnovers, many of which were directly caused by Burmeister’s intense defensive pressure.
LOOKING AHEAD
With 24 days to shoehorn the final nine games of the regular season, Owatonna will play its next four contests in a 7-day stretch, starting on Tuesday at home against Red Wing. The Wingers have lost 11 consecutive games, nine of which have come by 13 or more points.
On Friday, the Huskies will get another crack at the only conference team that is averaging more than 80 points per game when they hit the road to take on Rochester Mayo. The Spartans out-lasted the Huskies 100-86 in a barn-burner at the OHS gymnasium on Dec. 20, and though Mayo (12-5, 10-3) stands four games behind first place Mankato East and is likely out of the Big Nine Conference hunt, it is jockeying for position within the tightly-contested top four of the Section 1-AAAA standings. The Spartans are averaging 81.2 points per game, which is more than 10 points ahead of the next high-scoring team.
On Saturday, the Huskies travel to Mankato West before hitting the road to play Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Owatonna 77, Albert Lea 65
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 21, Payton Beyer 8, Nolan Burmeister 10, Isaac Oppegard 12, Evan Duskek 25, Ty Creger 1. Halftime: Owatonna 36-Albert Lea 31.