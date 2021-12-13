One of the things Owatonna head coach David Fromm was high one heading into the 2021-22 boys hockey season was the experience the Huskies had at goaltender.
Through the first three games of the season, Owatonna went to senior captain Preston Meier. In its fourth game of the season on the road against Mankato East/Loyola, fellow senior Sam Pfieffer got the start in the Huskies eventual 2-0 loss to the Cougars.
Despite two goals allowed, Pfieffer had a solid outing in his first regular season appearance between the pipes. He posted a .923 save percentage with 24 saves off 26 shots on goal in his 51 minutes on the ice.
The Cougars got their first goal within the first three minutes of the second period from Austin Arnoldy and added their second and final goal with just under 20 seconds remaining in the third period thanks to Parker Anthony.
Owatonna’s main struggle came with generating offense after finishing the game with 15 total shots on goal and going 0-for-2 on power play opportunities without finding the back of the net.
The 2-0 final marked Owatonna’s fourth straight loss and dropped the Huskies to 0-4 on the season.
The Huskies will go back on the road Thursday night when they face Albert Lea (1-1), then return home Saturday afternoon to host Fergus Falls (5-0).