Wrestlers from Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Westfield gathered inside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the Class A State wrestling tournament, which featured a few podium finishers across the area schools.
Medford Tigers
The Tigers’ weekend was highlighted by junior 138-pounder Charley Elwood, who became a three-time state champion after claiming the Class A 138-pound title after notching a pair of decision wins and a fall en route to the 15-0 tech fall that crowned him as champion.
Medford had a shot at two individual state titles with junior Tate Hermes at 160 pounds after Hermes made a run to the finals behind a 9-2 decision in the first round, a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-1 decision in the semifinals.
Hermes matched up against senior, two-time state champion Payton Handevidt of Jackson County Central in the finals, but ultimately fell to Handevidt in a 7-0 decision to finish as the 160 runner up.
Tommy Elwood took home fifth place in the 126 bracket following a 5-0 decision in the first round, but was sent into the wrestle backs following a 5-2 decision loss. He picked up a 4-1 decision and a 11-3 major decision before falling to eventual third place finisher Eli Larson (Border West) in the consolation semifinals.
Elwood earned fifth place with Caledonia-Houston’s Brandon Ross medically forfeiting.
Luis Lopez (106), Garron Hoffman (152) and Dylan Heiderscheidt (182) all qualified for the state tournament, but did not place.
NRHEG Panthers
In just her sophomore year, sophomore Annabelle Petsinger took part in an historic, first-ever Minnesota State High School League sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, where she wrestled at 120 pounds.
She fell in a 7-4 decision in the opening round against Ortonville’s Brooklyn Conrad and was placed in the third place match up against Mora’s Nora Houglum. Petsinger recorded a fall at 3:35 to claim bronze.
“Annabelle made history not only for NRHEG, but for Minnesota, by wrestling in the first ever MSHSL state girls wrestling championships,” said NRHEG coach Shawn Larson. “Annabelle made us all proud earning a fall in the third-place match after losing an incredibly hard fought semifinal.”
Senior Ralph Roesler closed out his high school career with a trip to the Class A 195 finals, which included an 11-6 decision in the first round, followed by a 3-1 decision decided in overtime, which set up his semifinal match where he’d record a fall at 1:03 and advance to the finals.
In the finals, Roesler matched up against defending state champ Thomas Dineen of Benson. He fell just short of capturing gold in his senior season with Dineen finding a pin at 1:30 and placing Roesler in second place.
“Ralph Roesler competed like he has all year, with confidence and composure,” Larson said. “Ralph made his way into the finals on three well wrestled matches, including a win in overtime, and a fall in the semifinals. Ralph took a risk in the finals to try to counter a takedown attempt, and unfortunately was stopped in his attempt and pinned by the defending and now two-time state champion.”
Senior Makota Misgen also fell just shy of a state championship after grinding out win-after-win from the very start.
After a 1-0 decision in the first round, Misgen notched a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-1 decision in the semifinals to book his ticket to the finals against Jeremy Mugg of Royalton/Upsala.
The Class A 285 finals match required some overtime to decide who would hoist the title up and it ended with Misgen coming close, but narrowly missing out on a tiebreaker escape that resulted in a second-place finish.
“Makota Misgen wrestled bravely for us, winning three hard-fought close gritty matches,” Larson said. “Makota gutted out situations that left no room for error. In the finals Makota was millimeters away from an escape in the tiebreaker overtime, that would have won him a state championship.”
Senior Nikolas Petsinger and freshman Ben Hagen both qualified for state, but did not end up placing.
Nikolas Petsinger notched two falls, but fell once in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds, then again in the consolation bracket. Hagen lost in both of his matches.
Westfield Razorbacks
The Razorbacks qualified three wrestlers for the Class A state tournament with freshman Bo Zwiener at 120 pounds, junior Cade Christianson at 138 pounds and senior Tyler Archer at 170 pounds.
Archer notched a 7-1 decision over Wadena-Deer Creek’s Koby Endres in the opening round, but fell in back-to-back matches with a loss by fall against Gabe Gorecki (Royalton/Upsala) in the quarterfinals and in a 4-1 decision to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Jaedin Johnson in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Zwiener and Christianson both lost their first two matches for early exits with Zwiener falling by a 9-1 major decision in the first round and in a 5-0 decision in the consolations and Christianson getting pinned at 2:00 in the first round and losing in a 4-2 decision in the consolations.