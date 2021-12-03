Expectations are high for the Owatonna Huskies and the Minnetonka Skippers boys hockey teams in the 2021-22 season, but the two teams differ in how they plan to find success following the Skippers 6-0 win over the Huskies in Owatonna’s season opener.
Coming into the season, Owatonna expected a slow start after going through a coaching change, losing most of their top goal scorers from a season ago and looking to new faces to step up.
On the other hand, Minnetonka was ranked 12th in Class AA.
“Exactly the team we thought we’d face tonight,” Owatonna coach David Fromm said. “I thought for us, we’d be a little more diligent and work a little harder even when we were down. That’s something that’s something we got to get over. Some of the things we weren’t good at today, we haven’t worked on, so we can’t be too critical on some of those things, but we can be critical on our effort and our pride in playing the game.”
The game was difficult for Owatonna to get into with Minnetonka dominating puck control for the majority of all three periods, which included outshooting the Huskies 15-0 in the first, 17-2 in the second, 13-5 in the third.
The Skippers tallied the first goal at the very end of the first period with a power play goal, then proceeded to score four goals throughout the second period and capped things off with a 5-on-3 shorthanded goal in the third period.
Owatonna senior goaltender Preston Meier experienced a busy day in net while facing Minnetonka’s 45 total shots and recorded a total of 39 saves for a .867 save percentage.
Despite the rocky start on the scoreboard, Fromm liked what he saw out of his senior captain between the pipes and his ability to face constant offensive pressure from the opposition.
“He’s a competitor, he is a leader and honestly, I’ve coached a long time, he’s one of the better goalies I’ve seen in a very long time,” Fromm said. “If he chooses to keep growing, he could have a career playing that position for a long time.”
The biggest takeaway for the Huskies in their season-opening loss was just getting valuable experience on the ice against tough competition, which is something that they’ll be seeing later on in the season.
They’ll face the Class A No. 8 Fergus Falls on Dec. 18 and play in a competitive Big 9 Conference with Northfield and Mankato East. Class AA No. 6 ranked Lakeville South looms in the Section 1AA tournament.
Even after the loss against the Skippers, the Huskies aren’t backing down from the stiff competition and have a form of iron-sharpens-iron mindset.
“They have a very fine-tuned product and that’s the type of team we have to be to get to state,” Fromm said. “So I want to see more teams like that as much as possible so our kids have to understand that’s the speed, that’s the competency, those are the things we have to get good at.”
Owatonna had a lot of newer faces out on the ice alongside its veterans to open the season.
Combining that inexperience with Fromm and the coaching staff’s first look at the team in its entirety — especially against a high-quality team — there was bound to be some growing pains.
“At the end of the day, we’re not winning state tonight, we’re not winning the Big 9 title today, we are learning today,” Fromm said.
Owatonna returns to the ice Saturday night when the Huskies go on the road to face Farmington.