At the end of the finish line, they’re always together.
When their bodies have been pushed to the absolute max and they’ve collapsed in pure exhaustion, members of the Owatonna boys cross country team gravitate towards each other. When a teammate has temporarily lost the strength to lift themselves to their feet, someone is always there to offer a hand up and often a shoulder to lean on.
This bond extends to the course as well. Running in packs in the truest sense, the Huskies transformed into the most formidable and balanced team in the Big Nine Conference during the unique 2020 campaign and took a perfect record into Friday’s annual championship meet at Brooktree Golf Course.
When the final runner of the final heat broke past the finish line and the scores from the four-phase competition where calculated, Owatonna was able to do something else together.
Celebrate.
With its two top performers setting the pace and maintaining their typical narrow spread from one to five, the No. 1-seeded Huskies stuck with their proven blueprint and captured the program’s first Big Nine Conference championship since 2013 by a relatively comfortable margin. The Huskies accumulated 38 points and posted an average time 10 seconds faster than second place Rochester Century (17:01 vs. 17:11).
For Dave Chatelaine, the title was his 12th as head coach of a team that he once guided to six consecutive league championships between 2007 and 2011. He’s seen a lot over the years and the 2020 group resembles that of many of his finest teams during his three-decade tenure with the program.
“We were able to have a lot of good workouts and have some good performances in our meets, and for the most part, we have stayed pretty healthy because they are in good condition,” Chatelaine said. “And then these guys are great friends, too. There is camaraderie with this group, they just get each other to work together. That’s what it’s all about.”
Impressively, Owatonna’s combination of Preston Meier and Brayden Williams were the only two non-seniors in the top six of the overall individual standings, finishing in third and fifth, respectively.
Meier — who came in ninth at last season’s Big Nine invite — clocked a 16:38-flat, gliding across the finish line 2.9 seconds ahead of fourth place Jason Dong of Rochester Century (16:40.9). Williams was next with a 16:52.9 to cap the top five.
Naturally, Owatonna rounded out its scoring with a pack of three individuals that ended consecutively in ninth, 10th and 11th. Junior Connor Ginskey led the trio with a 17:10.9 and was followed directly by classmate Jack Meiners (17:12.2) and sophomore Trevor Hiatt (17:15.7).
Owatonna was the only team in the top seven with a spread of less than 1:00 and led the field at 37 seconds.
“Last year we thought we had a chance, but we had an injury and some other stuff that happened,” Meier said of his team that finished fifth at the conference meet on their home course in 2019. “So this year we knew we had to give it everything we had throughout the summer and during the season and we thought we would have a great chance to be in this position.”
Added Meiners: “We run as a pack. That helps us because we can push when there is no one else by us because we are always together.”
In many ways, Thursday's championship was the culmination of a perfect head-to-head record during the fall and months of preparation during the tumultuous offseason. Each member of the team logged triple-digit mileage during a time when running alone was often one of the few physical activities that was possible during the harshest phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.
“It’s been crazy,” Hiatt said. “I was really hopeful all summer that we were going to get this chance. We all worked really hard during the summer to get where we are today. As a team we ran a lot of workouts together to keep the pack and now that we are here, I think we deserve it. We definitely worked for it.”
Next up for Owatonna will be the season-ending Section 1-AA meet on Thursday, Oct. 15, which will also take place at Brooktree. The race will be an all-day event and run in conjunction with the girls. The first phase is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and feature five boys races and five girls races.
Andrew Johnson of Mankato East established a significant lead within the first kilometer of the 5K event and eased across the line in first place with a 16:08.1. Seth Hill finished 23 seconds later in second with a 16:31.1.
As a team, the Panthers ended in second with 56 points and the Cougars claimed bronze with 77 points.