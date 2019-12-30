Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.