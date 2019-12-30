GRAND MEADOW — The Medford boys basketball team finished 1-1 at the Grand Meadow tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers opened the competition with a decisive 75-59 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander before coming up short against Grand Meadow, 58-40, a day later in the championship round.
Against the Cardinals in the opener, Kael Hermanstorfer netted a career-high 23 points on 9 of 19 shooting. He also added six rebounds, four assists and two steals while finishing 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. AJ Vandereide added a strong compliment with 18 points and three steals.
In their second game, Hermanstorfer and Vandereide led the Tigers (3-5) once again, but combined for just 24 points in the double-digit loss against the streaking Superlarks (8-2). Grand Meadow came into the tournament having won four of its last five games.
Medford plays again on Friday at Hayfield. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Medford 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 59
Medford scoring: Devon Federly 3, Zach Finholdt 3, Jordan Edel 5, Jerone Chavis 6, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 4, AJ Vandereide 18, Henry Grayson 7, Kael Hermanstorfer 23, Gunner White 1, Michael Hendrickson 5.
Grand Meadow 58, Medford 40
Medford scoring: Devon Federly 4, Jerone Chavis 4, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 5, AJ Vandereide 13, Kael Hermanstorfer 11, Michael Hendrickson 2.