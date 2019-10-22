As the calendar leaks into late October, it's a good time to take inventory of what area squads and individuals are still standing and taking a look at where they are positioned within the greater landscape of their respective sections and MSHSL classifications.
After Blooming Prairie was bounced in the opening stage of the Section 1-A tournament on Monday, Medford, Owatonna and NRHEG are the three remaining volleyball teams as of Tuesday evening.
Of the bunch, the Tigers have the best shot of making a deep postseason run. By now everyone knows what the team accomplished last season — sweeping through the section tournament and making it all the way to the Class A state championship match — and are going to have to make another dazzling run this year of they have any intentions making it back to St. Paul.
Bottom line, Section 1-A is loaded. Of the 24 teams in the field, four are currently ranked within the Class A top 10 according to the latest poll released by the Minnesota Volleyball Coach’s Association.
Seventh-ranked Medford plays on the East side of the bracket and is seeded second behind No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Tigers open the tournament on Thursday at home against No. 10 Southland while the Knights host No. 9 LeRoy-Ostrander.
Based purely on how things look on paper, K-W and Medford seem to be fixed on a collision course and destined to meet in the sub-section championship on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Rochester. The third-seeded team on the East side, Grand Meadow, finished with 11 losses in the regular season and ended with a QRF of 45 while No. 4 seed, Goodhue, was listed at No. 41.
The other side of the bracket is equally as top-heavy with No. 6-ranked Mabel-Canton (31-2) holding down the top seed and and No. 9 Caledonia (23-6) earning the second spot.
A year after finishing the regular season 23-5, Medford beefed up its schedule considerably this fall, and its current record (20-8) reflects that. The team has taken care of business against most opponents, but has struggled against top competition, finishing 0-6 against fellow state-ranked teams from two different classifications.
The seven different teams that have defeated the Tigers boast a combined record of 141-30 for a robust .824 winning percentage. It remains to be seen if Medford’s thorny schedule will be good for the team in the long run, serving as either optimal preparation for the harsh postseason or a confidence-sapping gauntlet.
The Huskies received the No. 10 seed in its 12-team section and will open the postseason against No. 7 Farmington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It has been a roller-coaster couple of months for a tight-knit Owatonna team that finished the regular season 5-22 overall and 2-7 against sectional opponents. The team has a tough road ahead, but no matter how the season ends, the fact that the 12-player roster owns a combined GPA of 3.95 is probably the most impressive stat of any remaining team in the People's Press coverage area.
Bravo, Huskies. Bravo.
Individually, Owatonna has a great chance to send at least one girl and one boy to the state corss county meet in Northfield following Thursday’s Section 1-AA competition at Brooktree Golf Course.
After narrowly missing the cut last season, eighth-grader Carsyn Brady has taken a huge step forward in her development and established herself as one of the top young runners in southern Minnesota, finishing second at last week’s Big Nine Conference race with a 19:10.9.
On the boys side, Preston Meier led the pack with a ninth place finish at the conference meet and has a realistic shot of sneaking into the top eight — outside of the top two teams — and punching his first ticket to the state meet.
The Section 1-AA field includes 16 teams, 10 from the Big Nine Conference (Owatonna, Faribault, Red Wing, Century, Mayo, Austin, Winona, John Marshall, Northfield, Albert Lea) and six from various other leagues (Farmington, Lakeville South, Waseca, Lakeville North, Kasson-Mantorville, Hastings)
The state meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College.
The OHS swimming and diving team will take part in the Section 1-AA meet Nov. 6-8 in Rochester.
Other postseason competitions include the Section 1-A cross country meet (Blooming Prairie) on Thursday in Rochester and the 2A meet (Medford, NRHEG) in Blue Earth.