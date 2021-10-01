The Owatonna boys soccer team made the trip to Mankato Thursday, where the Huskies fought through the rain against a very experienced, senior led Mankato West team. Despite their best efforts, the Huskies fell behind the Scarlets early and weren’t able to catch back up, losing 3-0.
It didn’t take long for the game’s scoring to open, as Mankato West struck fast and struck early. Four minutes into the game, the Scarlets found the back of the net to take the early lead.
Doubling down on their goals, the Scarlets increased their lead to 2-0 over the Huskies at the 20 minute mark.
“We weren’t playing that poorly, just a little miscommunication,” said head coach Robert Waypa. “Against good teams, you can’t have those type of mistakes and it’s something we’re still learning and working on.”
Down 2-0 to end the first half and to start the second half, Owatonna knew that finding one goal and making it 2-1 changes everything.
However, even with the opportunities presented on the attack, no goals ended up in the favor of the Huskies, rather one goal went in the favor for Mankato West, who scored for its third goal of the game at the 25 minute mark in the second half.
Thursday’s matchup was one example of a younger, more inexperienced team trying to find their footing against an opponent that was able to come into the game more experienced, along with more senior leadership.
“They’re a senior dominated team, I think 16 out of 20 on their roster are seniors, so they played a lot,” Waypa said. “Most of our guys are sophomores and juniors, so there’s something to say about senior leadership.”
Owatonna will have to bounce back quickly, as the Huskies travel to Lakeville on Saturday to face off against Lakeville North.