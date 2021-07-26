Owatonna’s VFW baseball team qualified for the state tournament after finishing in second place during the District 1 playoffs this past weekend.
Owatonna opened play early Saturday afternoon with a 7-4 loss to Austin. The team trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning when they scored three runs to gain a 4-3 lead. However, their lead was short-lived as Austin regained the advantage by scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame. Chris Homuth, Drew Kretlow, Michael Reinardy, Mitch Seykora, Nathan Theis and Ayden Walter all picked up hits during the loss. Addison Andrix started on the mound and tossed five and one-third innings, striking out three and allowing five earned runs. Reinardy grabbed the final two outs.
However, Owatonna bounced back nicely by eliminating Northfield later in the afternoon by a score of 4-0. They picked up all four runs in the first inning, which was more than enough for Homuth, who threw a complete game; he struck out seven and allowed only three hits. Teagun Ahrens, Reinardy and Theis contributed multi-hit games, combining to go 7-for-10 with an RBI. Briley Highfield (double) and Homuth (triple) added the team’s extra-base hits.
Owatonna clinched their trip to the state tournament by dismantling Stewartville 12-2 in five innings on Sunday. This time it was Seykora who threw the complete game, striking out three and surrendering only a single earned run. Owen Beyer and Carson Krenke each doubled. Beyer, Homuth, Krenke, Kretlow, Seykora and Noah Truelson all contributed two RBIs.
Austin and Owatonna once again went toe-to-toe in the championship game and this time Austin won by a final score of 7-3. Alec Harris’s double was the team’s only extra-base hit of the contest, while Highfield and Walter contributed multi-hit games. Jonny Club, Carson Olson, Reinardy and Walter each threw one to two innings.
Owatonna will compete during the state tournament which is set to take place in Austin from August 12-15. Tournament seeding, opponent and game time has yet to be determined. They will enter the tournament with a 21-11 record and as winners of 11 of their final 13 games.