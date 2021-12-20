The Friday night clash in Austin between the Owatonna Huskies and the Austin Packers was set to make a mark on the early Big 9 Conference standings.
The Huskies got the leg up on Austin following their 62-52 road win over the Packers thanks to a good first-half performance.
Shooting 45.5 percent from the floor (15-for-33) and knocking down 46.2% of their 3-pointers (6-for-13), the Huskies took a 41-23 point lead going into halftime against an Austin team that had troubles getting shots to fall.
It connected on 3 of 13 3-pointers (23.1%) and shot 37% overall from the field (10-for-27).
Owatonna cooled off in the second half and Austin started to pick things up, outscoring the Huskies 29-21, but the 18-point deficit coming out of half proved too much to overcome.
Seniors Evan Dushek and Brayden Williams both recorded double-doubles with Dushek hauling in a game-high 19 rebounds to go along with 19 points and two assists, and Williams pouring in a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Ty Creger and Blake Burmeister both added five points.
The Huskies now sit at 2-0 overall and in the conference, while the Packers faced their first conference loss and dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
With the win, Owatonna only trails Mankato West (3-0) atop the Big 9 standings.
The Huskies will get a chance to go 3-0 Monday night when they host the Northfield Raiders (1-2) before playing Robbinsdale Armstrong on Dec. 29 and Osseo on Dec. 30 as a part of the Capitol City Holiday Classic to close out December.