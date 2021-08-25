The competitive season for high school clay target teams occurs during the spring in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean that those teams will be out of commission this fall.
For example, the Owatonna High School clay target team will field a developmental team focused on preparing athletes for the spring season.
"This will be a skills based, development team aimed at preparing athletes for the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Spring Trap Season. New athletes will also receive range orientation with emphasis on Team/OGC safety rules and USA Clay Target League rules," according to the Owatonna clay target team's website. "Two rounds (50 targets) will be shot each week. The fee does not include ammunition. The athlete's family must provide the required shot shells and firearm. Firearms must be in good working condition and cannot have a bolt action or manually operated hammer. Shot shells must be target/game loads only."
Sessions will run each Monday from Sept. 13 through Oct. 11 at a cost of $55 per athlete. Registration closes on Sept. 3.
Any athlete with questions or who is interested in registering for the team is encouraged to contact coach Mike Kingland at owatonnaclaytarget@gmail.com.