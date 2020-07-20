A ninth-inning surge Saturday afternoon at Dartts Park in Owatonna wasn't quite enough for Owatonna (4-4) to storm back against Wanamingo (4-3) in what turned out to be a 3-2 victory for the Jacks against the Aces.
The Jacks, playing as the home team despite the game's location, entered the top of the ninth possessing a 3-1 lead. After a solo blast over the fence in right field by Quinn Christenson, that advantage was trimmed to 3-2. The Aces then used three singles to load the bases with two outs for pinch hitter Matthew Simon, who had the opportunity to drive in the go-ahead run from second base.
Wanamingo's Brady Anfinson — working in his eighth inning of relief — started the at-bat with three straight balls. After a strike brought the count to 3-1, Simon took a fastball he thought was low for ball four to drive in the game-tying run. The home plate umpire disagreed, however, saying the fastball clipped the bottom edge of the strike zone to bring the count full.
Simon then swung through a fastball over the heart of the plate to end the game.
Anfinson earned the win on the mound with eight innings of relief while allowing only one run on the solo home run. He also struck out six batters, allowed six hits and walked no one. For Owatonna, Brandon Wolf fired a complete game with six strikeouts while surrendering six hits.
In the top of the first, the Aces scored first off Wanamingo starting pitcher Alex Roosen, who pitched only one innings. The Jacks responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, however, and added a third in the bottom of the fifth when Aaron Bauer was able to dash home from second base on a single by Anfinson and narrowly slip underneath the tag of Owatonna catcher Tucker Alstead.
Owatonna tops Winona
On Sunday afternoon, Owatonna was once again at Dartts Park, where it this time prevailed in a 3-2 victory against Winona (0-6).
The Aces scored a run in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings, while the Chiefs tallied a run in top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Kodey Kiel finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Dexter Leer worked a pair of walks out of the leadoff spot and came around to score both times. Dawson Leer also doubled and was driven in by Benji Hager.
Cody Johnson started on the mound and earned the win while pitching six innings, allowing two runs, 10 hits and striking out three batters. Wolf then fired a pair of scoreless relief innings to allow Kiel to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn the save despite allowing a pair of hits.
Owatonna has two regular-season games remaining. First, it will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Waseca at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the regular-season finale. Entering the final week, third and seventh place in the Twin Rivers Conference is separated by only half a game, while first-place Austin has a two-game advantage over sixth-place Owatonna.