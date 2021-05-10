The Owatonna softball team attempted to stage their second walk-off victory in as many days Friday afternoon at Morehouse Field, but, unfortunately, this time coming out on top simply wasn't in the cards.
A little more than 24 hours after defeating Rochester Mayo 8-7 during the first game of a double header in dramatic fashion, the Huskies fell to Andover 6-3 after scoring all three runs in the bottom of the seventh innings. Owatonna's record now sits at 8-6 overall and 8-3 in Big 9 Conference play.
"It was good to see. Down six in that last inning and they came out and got three and were threatening to get more," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said after the game of his team's desire to not give in. "That's what you want to see, a team that doesn't quit."
The two teams entered the fourth inning locked in a 0-0 stalemate before the Huskies of Andover opened up a 3-0 lead following a two-run home run. They added two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 6-0 advantage into the game's final frame.
However, the score was a bit misleading.
The Owatonna bats were clicking all game — they didn't strikeout a single time as a collective — though their hard contact often failed to find the grass and was instead gobbled up by the Andover shortstop and centerfielder. Owatonna played very well, but Andover's play approximated perfection.
"Previously, went we went and played, like, Shakopee, we kind of came out a little timid, especially while hitting, and we didn't see that today," Moran said of his team's offense. "We were hitting the ball all game, just at them. It was good to see that they were more confident at the plate and that's going to help ups moving forward."
The Huskies rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh after holding Andover scoreless in the top of the inning, but their comeback intentions were ultimately cut short.
Paiton Glynn led Owatonna at the plate, going 3-for-3 with the team's lone extra-base hit, a double. Katelyn Bentz went 2-for-4 and also started on the rubber; she pitched four innings and struck out two, but was ultimately tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs. Parris Hovden threw the final three innings, striking out one and allowing three runs, though only two were earned.
The Huskies return to action on Tuesday where they will face off against Winona (10-2, 9-1 Big 9). First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Winona.