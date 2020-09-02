It was just one game, but the Owatonna boys soccer team appears intent on writing its own narrative in 2020.
It’s a new season, and things are going to be different.
Playing their first game of the truncated campaign and coming off a lukewarm year in 2019 in which they finished with four ties and won just one game on their home field, the Huskies appeared to be steaming toward another frustrating deadlock against Rochester Century as the clock ticked deep into the second half on Thursday night.
Owatonna, though, simply wasn't going to let that happen.
After Lane Versteeg was taken down from behind on his way to the net, the Huskies were awarded a free kick and scattered into position just outside the box with roughly 13 minutes left in the game. Setting up a play they had regularly practiced in the two weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Big Nine Conference contest, Versteeg tip-toed toward the ball as Aaron Bangs swept across his path and drifted to the right.
With the Panthers’ shifting its attention to Bangs, Versteeg nimbly pushed the ball on the ground toward a soft spot in the defense and watched as Ryan Gregory came charging in from high on the left side. After catching up with the pass, the OHS junior got just enough foot on the ball and slipped it past the out-of-position Century goalie to score what turned out to be the game’s only goal with 12 minutes, 54 seconds left on the clock.
The unrelenting Huskies curtailed any drama in the game’s final 10 minutes and dominated possession down the stretch in a 1-0 victory at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
“We worked on that set play that over and over (in practice) and they read the defense, saw everything and executed,” longtime Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said after the game. “We never really know who is going to be out there, and if you see it, you have to execute. Perfect pass and a perfect shot. That’s what we practice for, when you get the opportunity, you have to be able to cash in. That’s what they did.”
The victory gives Owatonna a 1-0 start for the first since 2013 and extends its undefeated streak against Century to six games. The win was also just the second for the program on its home pitch in the last 23 months and side-stepped another frustrating tie that plagued the Huskies in 2019.
“It was just a weird year last season,” Waypa said of his team that finished 6-6-4 overall in 2019. “Last year we struggled getting behind early, so that was the message early on: ‘Play simple early and let’s steadily play our way into the game.’ There are some things we need to tighten up, but I thought they did a great job of staying patient and finding a rhythm. I’m sure early on these guys were like: ‘Is this going to be like last year?' But it’s not last year. This is a whole new season, and wins like this against a quality opponent are huge, especially this year.”
Indeed, the victory could loom large in a schedule that has been trimmed to just 11 games against conference opponents only with no promise of a postseason. Additionally, Century retains the second highest number of all-conference players of any team in the Big Nine Conference, so Owatonna’s ability to not only win the game, but dominate the majority of possession and promising scoring opportunities was an auspicious first step to a six-week sprint that is the 2020 regular season.
“This is a great way to start,” Waypa said. “You know, it’s a short season — it’s only 11 games — so we need all these. This is a really positive result and the guys are happy.”
Starting with a furious opening threat that featured three legitimate scoring chances in the game's opening five minutes — the first of which saw Versteeg punch a wide open shot directly into the chest of the Century goalie — Owatonna dictated the majority of the tempo and put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Panthers' defense.
After its defense dodged a few bullets early, Century eventually settled into a decent rhythm, but was equally unsuccessful on offense, subjectively creating just two legitimate scoring chances all game, one in each half.
Owatonna sophomore Nils Gantert patrolled the net behind Huskies' defense that kept CHS out of sorts and unofficially surrendered just six shots-on-goal all game.
"The backside, Nils in net — he was outstanding," Waypa said. "Early in the season, this is typically when you see defensive mistakes and a guy maybe misreads a ball and it goes off the back of his head, or the goalie drops the ball or something like that. But, defensively, we were rock solid all night."
With the defense holding its ground and denying the few chances Century put on the net, Owatonna's midfielders facilitated the offense and helped orchestrate several excellent scoring chances from every angle of the field. The Huskies created four promising shots in the first half alone and started the second with Versteeg nearly chipping in a goal from roughly 25 yards out just 90 seconds into the stanza.
Less than five minutes later, Zack Kirsch almost rang the bell when he banged a shot off the goalie's chest from in close before both teams settled into a back-and-forth defensive battle leading into Gregory's goal in the 68th minute.
Having gained a 1-0 lead, OHS sustained momentum and spent most of the game's final 10 minutes holding the ball in its offensive zone in a high-stakes game of keep-away that ultimately proved successful.
"The temptation when you are ahead 1-0 is 'let’s get another one and go ahead 2-0,'" Waypa said. "But what people don’t always realize is, and I have seen way too much over the years, in where the keeper catches the ball after a shot and punts it 50 yards and someone scores to tie the game. But we did a good job of keeping it together (down the stretch)."
UP NEXT
Owatonna is back in action on Thursday with an intriguing matchup against the only team in the conference that stands at 2-0, Mankato West. The Scarlets roll back five all-league performers from 2019 and defeated Red Wing, 14-1, and Rochester John Marshall, 2-0.
"Moving forward, they know Mankato West is going to be really tough team, probably one of the top three (in the conference)," Waypa said. "It's going to be a good test, especially for the younger guys."
AROUND THE CONFERENCE
Each of the 12 teams in the Big Nine Conference were in action on Tuesday night with Austin, Mankato West, Northfield, Winona and Mankato East each coming out victorious.
Perhaps the most interesting result was the Raiders' 4-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo. Both teams finished well above .500 last season and occupied the second and fourth spots, respectively, in the final Big Nine standings.