The Westfield Razorbacks made the trip to Waseca High School on Tuesday night for a quad meet including the Waseca Bluejays, the Mankato East Cougars and the Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls. The Razorbacks went 2-1 after beating Waseca 39-31 and Mankato East 39-33, while falling to F/MCW 49-22.
One of the biggest highlights from Westfield’s quad included freshman 126-pounder Bo Zwiener racking up his 50th career win.
Zwiener recorded a 2-1 record in the quad after falling 9-7 in overtime to F/MCW’s Jesse Potts, picking up a forfeit win against Mankato East and defeating Waseca’s John Feely in a 15-10 decision at 120 pounds.
The Razorbacks saw a 3-0 night out of Kevin Hodge at 106 pounds and Hunter Simonson at 113 pounds.
Hodge recorded a 13-5 major decision over F/MCW’s Torrey Paplow, an 8-5 decision over East’s Jackson Buboltz and received a forfeit win against Waseca.
Simonson recorded one forfeit victory and two wins by fall after pinning F/MCW’s Berent Kosbab in 2:22 and Waseca’s Elijah Biehn in 19 seconds.
Westfield also saw winning records from Cannon Wacek (120), Cade Christianson (138) and Tyler Archer (170).
Archer recorded two falls with pins over F/MCW’s Riley Allen (2:41) and Waseca’s Christopher Hopper (20 seconds). He nearly went 3-0, but lost in a 11-9 overtime decision to East’s Brian Thilges.
Christianson pinned East’s Luke Scholtes in 1:59 and win by forfeit against Waseca. Wacek picked up forfeit wins against East and F/MCW.
“We had a lot of tough matchups tonight throughout the lineup. We had a number of wrestlers face some tough opponents and come up just short. We’ll look to win more of those close matches down the stretch. The fast start down low helped us pick up two nice wins again tonight,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn.