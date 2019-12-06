Though it landed the first blow and hung tough in the opening period, the Owatonna girls hockey simply didn’t have enough in the tank against Lakeville South and lost, 4-1, in a nonconference girls hockey game at the Four Seasons Centre on Thursday night.
The defeat was the second in a row for the Huskies that will likely have major postseason implications as they entered the high-stakes showdown against the Cougars having lost to Dodge County in their previous outing last Saturday.
Owatonna is now 4-2-0 overall and 2-2-0 against sectional opponents, defeating Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo while losing to the top two teams in the current unofficial standings, Dodge Center and Lakeville South.
The Cougars (6-2-0) entered the new season as the Section 1-AA favorite and have lived up to the billing so far, not only defeating the Huskies by multiple goals, but defeating the DC Wildcats and Farmington by a combined score of 10-3.
On Thursday night, Owatonna’s super-talented freshman, Ezra Oien, brought the crowd to its feet with a goal just 3 minutes, 10 seconds after the opening faceoff. Chloe Schmidt was credited with the assist.
Lakeville South, though, countered quickly and leveled the score exactly 21 seconds later on a goal by Ryann Wright and gradually started tilting the ice in its favor as the first period sped forward. The Huskies stood tall in the face of the Cougars’ early offensive barrage, killing a pair of power plays and keeping them honest on the other with seven total shots-on-goal.
After one period, Lakeville South had forced Owatonna senior goalie, Asia Buryska, to make 12 saves, but had just the one goal to show for it as the teams hit the locker, tied, 1-1.
The Cougars immediately asserted themselves in the decisive second period and pounded through the game-winning goal just 83 seconds into the stanza when Wright tallied South’s only power play goal in six chances on as assist from Taylor Otremba.
Roughly 10 minutes later, the Cougars padded their lead and went ahead by multiple goals when Liberty Fettig scored at the 10:40-mark before Iona Welsch posted the game’s final goal with just 35 seconds left on the clock in the second period.
The teams combined for 22 scoring-chances in the third, but neither was able to find the back of the net.
Ava Wolfe played the final 17 minutes in front of the net and turned away all 15 shots-on-goal she faced.
Buryska admirably weathered the early storm, but surrendered three goals on 13 shots in the deciding second period and ended the game with 23 saves.
UP NEXT
Lakeville South: The Cougars will square off against cross-town rival, Lakeville North, on Tuesday.
Owatonna: After a two-game retreat, the Huskies will just back into conference action against Albert Lea on Saturday.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH 4, OWATONNA 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Ezra Oien (Chloe Schmidt), 3:10
LS—Ryann Wright (Taylor Otremba), 3:31
SECOND PERIOD
LS—Wright (Otremba), 1:23, PP
LS—Liberty Fettig (Anika Mader), 10:40
LS—Iona Welsch (Wright, Otremba), 16:25
THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
Owatonna goalies: Asai Buryska (23 saves); Ava Wolfe (14 saves)