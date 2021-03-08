The Medford Tigers wrestling team advanced to the Section 2A semifinals Monday night by handing the Lake Crystal-WM Knights a lopsided 56-12 loss, ending their season.
Medford entered the meeting having won their final five regular season duals by an average score of 65.6-13.2, a trend that continued Monday night. They have now won 11 straight duals against section opponents and eight of their last 10 overall.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead following wins by Evan Schweisthal (8-1 decision), Jack Meyer (8-4 decision), and Charley Elwood (9-0 decision) in the 113, 120, and 138-pound weight classes, respectively; Tommy Elwood (106) and Alex Helgeson (126) were awarded wins by forfeit. However, LCWM refused to depart easily into the good night, picking up a few wins and only suffering one fall — earned by Garron Hoffman (152) — prior to the final three duals. Josiah Hedensten (182; 12-2 major decision), Dylan Heiderscheidt (195; fall), Brennon Hoffman (220; fall), and Gavin Hermes (285; fall) rounded out the wins for Medford.
Medford's inability to draw a fall until the eighth match of the night was a bit of adversity that they have rarely had to face this season, particularly during their win streak, which has been fueled by the Tigers overwhelming and overpowering their opponents early in the match. While they can make some improvements as it pertains to technique and overall assertiveness, sometimes falls are just plain hard to come by during the playoffs.
"Come [section tournament] time, this is, for some people, the end of their season. They're going to go out kicking and screaming," Medford coach Dennis Whitman said after the match. "The intensity level comes up a little bit, the matches get a little bit harder, people aren't just going to give up. So, we have to do a better job of realizing that no matter what we think is going to happen in a match, we have to be prepared to go out there and do what we need to do every time."
The Tigers will be further put to the test Wednesday night when they face off against another of Minnesota's hottest wrestling teams in the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers; the winner will advanced to the Section 2A finals and a shot at earning a state tournament birth.
The Buccaneers enter the dual ranked as a top 10 team in Class A wrestling according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF ranking system; Medford, for reference, entered their contest with LCWM ranked 38th in the state. Blue Earth Area boasts an overall record of 20-5 and a perfect 5-0 record against section opponents.
While Whitman and his staff haven't been able to do much scouting because of constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his team likely won't be too surprised with the level of competition they'll face once they walk off the bus in Blue Earth.
"[Blue Earth Area is] the same program they always are," Whitman said. "They're going to have 14 real solid kids [and one in every weight class]. They're going to have plenty of depth, so they can move people around. I'm guessing every match is going to be a dogfight. It always is."
The winner take all match is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Blue Earth Area High School.