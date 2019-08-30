STEWARTVILLE — Isaac Ille led the Awesome Blossoms with a 41st place finish, navigating the course in 20:06 at the annual Stewartville invitational on Tuesday evening.
Hose Baker was next in 89th (21:34) for the Awesome Blossoms.
Abby Smith led the girls with a 25:22, ending in 55th place.
The boys finished in 15th of 20 complete team while the girls ended in 15th of 16.
Tyler Stursa posted Medford's best time with a 19:19.3 and finished in 20th place and was followed by Garrett Fitzgerald in 37th (19:54.8). The Tigers ended in 10th place.
La Crescent won the event with and posted four runners in the top 10.