HAYFIELD — It was full speed ahead for the Blooming Prairie football team.
Racking up another seven touchdowns and 434 yards, the third-ranked Awesome Blossoms moved to 3-0 with another resounding victory on Friday night, beating Hayfield, 50-12, in a Mid Southeast crossover game.
Blooming Prairie scored on each of its four possessions in the first quarter and built a 40-6 halftime lead,
Kaden Thomas added to his already gaudy offensive statistics with another 177 passing yards and four touchdowns. He finished 12-for-17 overall and hit seven different receivers.
Karson Vigeland snagged a career-high three touchdowns and racked up 112 yards while Gabe Hagen drew a wealth of defenders but still managed three catches for 61 yards and one score.
Matthew Pryor averaged a healthy 5.6 yards-per-carry (79 yards) and on 14 touches out of the backfield and scored one touchdown.
The Blossoms play Goodhue on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s section championship game. The Wildcats come into the game with a 2-1 record, losing to Rushford-Peterson, 8-7, on Friday. The Blossoms, of course, defeated the R-P, 46-0, in Week 1.