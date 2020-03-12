Blossoms continue banner season, take down Hayfield in Section 1-A championship

ROCHESTER — Regardless of what decision the Minnesota State High School League makes regarding the fate of boys basketball state tournament next week, no one can take away what Blooming Prairie accomplished on Thursday night.
Jumping the broad shoulders of its 6-foot-4, 250-pound forward for the game’s first 20 minutes before looking to a cast of characters to help keep second-seeded Hayfield at a safe distance in the second half, the top-seeded Awesome Blossoms snapped a 54-year section championship drought with a 59-51 victory at the Mayo Civic Arena in downtown Rochester.
“It feels amazing to go down in history,” said Hagen, who morphed into an unstoppable force around the basket and scored all 23 of his points in the game’s first 22 minutes. “It’s crazy to think about, but it’s awesome.”
Due to the increased concern over the spread of the COVID19 virus, the MSHSL has already cancelled all consolation and third place games for the girls basketball tournament and decided not to host the adaptive floor hockey tournament altogether.
Though the boys basketball tournament is still officially on as scheduled as of Thursday night, only “essential” personal have been granted access, including select family, media and game operation staff. This comes amid the staggering news that the NCAA has cancelled its national tournament and the NBA has postponed its season indefinitely
Though the somewhat mild and subdued celebration after the final horn was probably due in large part to the uncertainty as to whether or not their season had just expired, the Blossoms were all smiles after the game.
“These kids have worked since they have been in grade school for this moment and to too see this part come to fruition is awesome,” Blooming Prairie’s fifth-year coach Nate Piller said beaming from ear-to-ear steps outside the home locker room tucked behind the small grandstand at the arena. “I am so thankful that we were able to have fans at this game; we have a great fan base all the way through and they were so supportive this year. Tonight was a blast. To be on this end, it’s so huge for our boys and our program.”
Even if the Section 1-A championship game ultimately ends up being its last, the 2019-20 Blooming Prairie squad will go down as perhaps the most successful in the school’s long history. The victory was the third of the season over the talented Vikings (24-6) and brings the Blossoms’ overall record to 25-3. Throughout the last three-plus months, they have stitched-together three separate winning streaks of at least seven games and lost by a combined 11 points in their only three defeats against Gopher Conference champion W-E-M (twice) and Goodhue, which just finished 21-6 playing in Class AA.
On the floor Thursday night, Hagen caused Hayfield’s 6-foot-7 center Luke Dudycha down low, using his considerable frame to carve out room around the rim and making the Vikings pay for not sending more than one defender in his direction until late in the second half. The BP senior, who has accepted a scholarship and signed to play football at Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University in Mankato, scored eight of the Blossoms’ first 10 points and started the game 6-for-7 from the field.
“I knew coming in I was a little stronger than him,” said Hagen of his matchup against Dudycha. “He had a few inches on me so I knew I needed to come out physical (and) jump a little higher. It ended up working out.”
After ringing up his 23rd point at the 15:30-mark of the second half, Hagen was whistled for his third foul shortly after and did not score for the remainder of the game, instead deferring to his talented teammates for the remainder of the second half.
And boy did they respond.
Kaden Thomas swished a pair of 3-pointers after the break and scored eight of his 14 points in the game’s final 13 minutes.
Drew Kittelson was equally impactful at both ends of the floor, scoring seven points in the final 18 minutes while adding three highlight reel blocks, two steals and a number of strong rebounds elevating amongst the trees.
“He changes the game a little bit in that he’s got some length that we don’t have from guys outside the senior class,” Piller said. “He’s a little bit longer. He’s got a little extra spring to him and he’s got real long arms. He can change a shots and even go up and get some big blocks for us. He rebounded the ball really well in this game to really put us in good shape to win it.”
This article will be updated in the next few days and any new information from the MSHSL will be added.