The 2021 spring high school sports season seemingly passed by in a flash. Athletes returned to the diamonds, fields, tracks and golf courses strewn throughout southern Minnesota for the first time in nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The People's Press coverage area laid witness to a significant amount of success on the baseball and softball fields, in particular, which made the selection of the All-Area teams a difficult, but exciting, challenge this year.
The Owatonna baseball claimed a second-place finish in the highly competitive Big 9 Conference. The Owatonna softball team, comprised primarily of underclassmen, earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AAAA playoffs. The NRHEG softball team set a school record for number of wins in a season with 22 and the baseball team, who entered the postseason as the No. 12 seed, made a Cinderella run, knocking the Nos. 2, 5 and 8 seeds out of the playoffs. Blooming Prairie and Medford each boasted athletes with numbers that were among the best in the Gopher Conference and their respective sections.
As a result of all the success, some very deserving athletes were left off the All-Area teams through no fault of their own. Additionally, numerous athletes possessed strong arguments for being named as the Baseball and Softball Player of the Year. Congratulations to all of the area athletes and coaches for making these decisions difficult and for putting together such wonderful seasons.
Without further ado, the awards.
OPP ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
Alex Miller, centerfield, Blooming Prairie
- .418 average, 1.180 OPS, 23 hits, 1 home run, 11 RBI, 22 stolen bases
Charlie Hiemerman, second base, Blooming Prairie
- .392 average, .927 OPS, 20 hits, 10 RBI
A.J. Vandereide, shortstop/pitcher, Medford
- Stats unavailable at time of publication
Josiah Hedensten, outfield, Medford
- Stats unavailable at time of publication
Andrew Phillips,centerfield, NRHEG
- .366 average, 1.125 OPS, 26 hits, 1 home run, 21 stolen bases
Kordell Schlaak, pitcher/infield, NRHEG
- .299 average, .633 OPS, 25 stolen bases; 4-1, 3.95 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 46 innings
Payton Beyer, centerfield/pitcher, Owatonna
- .419 average, .973 OPS, 36 hits, 15 RBI, 11 stolen bases; 2-0, 1.97 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 10 2/3 innings
Taylor Bogen, first base/DH, Owatonna
- .403 average, .988 OPS, 25 hits, 1 home run, 10 RBI
Matt Seykora, pitcher/shortstop, Owatonna
- .412 average, 1.065 OPS, 28 hits, 12 RBI; 5-1, 3.58 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 43 innings
OPP BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Payton Beyer, centerfield/pitcher, Owatonna
Beyer is not only one of the best athletes in all of the Big 9, but also one of the best in Owatonna High School history. According to Huskies coach Tate Cummins, he's perhaps the greatest centerfielder in program history.
"[Beyer] is awesome centerfielder. He covers a tremendous amount of ground and is the best centerfielder that I've been in able to coach in my career."
Beyer possesses a unique combination of speed and instincts that helps him get to nearly any ball hit in his general vicinity. He's also a tough out at the plate and it's a rare occurrence when he doesn't put the ball in play.
He will be attending Winona State University next fall where he plans on playing both football and baseball on scholarship.
OPP BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
Tate Cummins, Owatonna
Cummins led the Huskies to a 12-10 record overall, a top four seed in Section 1AAAA and a second-place finish in the Big 9 Conference. His team owned the best record and went up against the toughest competition amongst the schools in the area. He's a quiet individual who knows how to bring out the best in his athletes and coaching staff.
OPP ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM
Bobbi Bruns, centerfield, Blooming Prairie
- .538 average, 1.502 OPS, 28 hits, 4 home runs, 20 RBI
Maren Forystek, catcher, Blooming Prairie
- .269 average, .737 OPS, 18 hits, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, zero errors in 107 fielding chances
Lydia Krenske, catcher/shortstop, Medford
- .492 average, 1.274 OPS, 30 hits, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, 26 stolen bases
Lily Roehrick, catcher/shortstop, Medford
- .507 average, 1.288 OPS, 36 hits, 3 home runs, 22 RBI, 10 stolen bases
Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG
- 21-3, 1.26 ERA, 179 strikeouts, 29 walks, 156 innings; .408 average, 1.021 OPS, 31 hits, 31 RBI
Cloie Arndt, catcher, NRHEG
- .423 average, 1.212 OPS, 33 hits, 4 home runs, 27 RBI
Katelyn Bentz, third base/pitcher, Owatonna
- .366 average, 1.015 OPS, 30 hits, 4 home runs, 20 RBI; 5-5, 3.64 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 50 innings
Sam Bogen, first base, Owatonna
- .403 average, 1.105 OPS, 31 hits, 2 home runs, 18 RBI
Ana LaDuke, shortstop, Owatonna
- .442 average, 1.481 OPS, 8 home runs, 30 RBI
OPP SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sophie Stork, pitcher, NRHEG
Stork's numbers more or less speak for themselves. Not only was she among the best hitters in a stacked region, she was also the most consistently dominant pitcher. Her ability to keep hitters off-balance and the plate and put them away with her devastating fastball propelled the Panthers to a 22-4 record and the No. 4 seed in a loaded Section 2AA.
OPP SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
Wendy Schultz, NRHEG
Schultz did a masterful job of playing to her athletes' strengths and exposing other team's weaknesses during the Panthers highly successful run this spring. It was easy to tell that her kids loved playing for her this season as her infectious energy rubbed off on those around her.