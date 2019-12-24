Seven games. Seven arenas. Six victories.
That’s been the synopsis of the Owatonna boys hockey season thus far. By the time they get back from the Duluth Denfeld tournament in late December, they will have completed one-third of their schedule and played three times as many games at the Heritage Ice Arena in Duluth than at their home confines of the Four Seasons Centre.
Talk about a band of road warriors.
“We have spent a lot of time together, that’s for sure,” said Owatonna coach Josh Storm. “But I think it’s been a positive experience. It’s a different atmosphere with only have a small number of seniors — very important seniors — but a small group. We have been able to see what makes them click.”
If win-loss record is any indication, the Huskies have bonded just about perfectly.
After opening the highly-anticipated 2019-20 campaign with a 4-1 loss — on the road, of course — to an Apple Valley team that had already played three games, Owatonna has pieced-together six consecutive victories, matching its longest streak without a loss or tie in the last decade. In the stretch, the Huskies have made their longest road-trip in Big Nine Conference action to Winona, hit the road for three other treks to the metro area and another just up the road to conference-contender, Northfield.
In a span of 15 days, the boys gobbled up six wins — three of which came against conference opponents — and will bring a crisp 6-1-0 record into the Denfeld tournament where they will open against Coon Rapids (1-5-0) at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Oh, and when the Huskies finally make their way back home, they will be able to regroup for a couple days before they play another game on the road in Austin on Jan. 2. After that, they will head home for a one-game mega-showdown against Rochester Century on Jan. 9 before making the trip to Graham Ice Arena in Rochester to take on Mayo High School two days later.
The Huskies — whose brutal slate includes just two home games in their first 13 outings — will finally take payment on their road grind by playing seven of their final 12 contents at home, including a three-game home stand between Jan. 28-Feb. 4.
Until then, Storm says his team still has a lot to accomplish, but feels as though they took a huge step forward in their most recent victory over Tartan. First, the Huskies were weakened by a slew of sickness that had swept through the team over the previous week and secondly, they were playing their third game in five days.
“Tartan was a good team,” Storm said. “They out-played us for a large portion of that game. We were battling sickness throughout the lineup and I really felt like that was a character win. We had lots of guys step up and then Zach (Wiese) carried us down the stretch and we found a way to win. I think this group has always played with a chip. They have had a lot of success at the lower levels and they know they can beat those metro teams.”
Thus far, Owatonna is 3-1 against teams situated within the immediate Minneapolis/St. Paul suburban area and 4-1 if you count Northfield, which played in a metro conference against the likes of Holy Angels, Farmington and Shakopee before joining the Big Nine Conference prior to the 2014-15 season.
LOOKING BEHIND: The first seven games
Storm has coached a number of teams in his tenure as Owatonna’s head coach that have competed admirably against the upper-echelon of the Big Nine Conference and has always performed well against some of the middle-tier squads outside southern Minnesota.
This year is perhaps his deepest roster yet. As of Dec. 24, six different players have scored at least two goals and a staggering 11 have found the back of the net at least once.
“I think we have two really great lines and a good third line, and that has been nice,” Storm said. “That third line we have two new players and with the top two lines being as strong as they are, it has allowed them to gain some experience and gel as a group. We have nine forwards and every line has the ability to score and make plays.”
According to the Minnesota Hockey Hub, Dom Valento leads the team in scoring with 13 points on three goals and 10 assists. Senior captain Collin Pederson is tops in goals with seven while Zach Kubicek, Taylor Bogen and defender Wyatt Oldefendt have tallied at least three goals apiece.
The blue line, which was the team’s biggest question mark coming into the season on an otherwise balanced roster, has been Owatonna’s most pleasant surprise.
“I feel like they have been unbelievable,” Storm said. “They are doing well and succeeding and they are adapting their game to be successful and it’s crazy because they’re still learning how to play together.”
The story of this group, though, cannot be told without mentioning Zach Wiese. After being invited to play in the Minnesota Elite Hockey League and spending his weekends honing his skills in the Twin Cities at goalie training, Wiese’s offseason success has translated between the pipes this winter. He’s allowed a scant 1.67 goals per game and accumulated a .922 save-percentage, and that includes the four goals he allowed against Apple Valley. In his last five outings, he’s stopped 94% of the shots he’s seen.
Boasting a last line of defense with Wiese’s pedigree has obviously been a blessing for rotation that had a lot to figure out before the season on the blue line, but with that comes the other side of the token: Complacency.
“We have battled that a lot,” Storm said. “We’ve had a lot conversations and we need to get out of the habit of leaning Zach too much. He will have games where he will elevate for us, but we also need to protect him and give him a rest every so often. Instead of leaning on him, we need to respect his talent. We want him to get those shutouts. We want him to be put in a chance to play at the next level.”
LOOKING AHEAD: Duluth Denfeld Heritage Tournament
A lot could happen as the Huskies enter the three-day competition in Duluth. The field consists of eight teams from two different states and includes squads from both MSHSL classifications.
On paper, one could make a strong argument that Owatonna should be the favorite to at least make the championship round. After their recent string of strong play and jam-packed schedule against exclusively “big school” competition, the Huskies have risen to No. 12 in the most recent Minnesota-scores.net QRF Class AA rankings, one spot ahead of Lakeville North and one position behind Cretin-Durham Hall. The QRF is an intricate computerized system of rankings teams based victories and level of competition. Wins against opponents from Class AA hold more weight than those against Class A. The system also takes into account what types of teams your opponents have played, and being that OHS has squared off against four metro teams thus far, the high ranking makes sense.
No other Minnesota school at the Denfeld tournament is perched within the top 20 of their respective MSHSL level. With more than 1,400 students, DePere, Wis. would easily fit within Class AA if they played in Minnesota and the Voyageurs enter the tournament with a 5-2-0 record, so they are certainly a team that would offer OHS a strong level of competition if they were to meet. The remaining teams include: Apple Valley (40AA), Coon Rapids (65AA), Denfeld (30A), Irondale (53AA), Mankato West (23A) and Roseville (50AA).
“From my perspective I want to keep playing well,” Storm said of what he would like to accomplishment up north. “I would love to maybe play Denfeld or even Apple Valley again and see how we match up and use those games as a bit of a measuring stick. We have to come together and there has been some good things and making sure we are all playing well together and playing good hockey is really all I could as for.”