Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams isn’t quite done with his high school basketball career as the Huskies’ star guard was selected to play for the Blue All-Stars team as a part of the All-Star Basketball Series.
The annual all-star games features the top 40 best senior boys basketball players as nominated by their coaches and Williams was selected as one of the top 40 players in a pool that ranges outwards to nearly 150 seniors.
Playing alongside Williams are some familiar faces for Owatonna with Farmington’s Kyle Hrncir, Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Peyton Newbern and Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tre Holloman all crossing paths with the Huskies during the 2021-22 season. The Blue All-Star team will be coached by Columbia Heights’ Willie Braziel and Dedrick Jenkins.
The All-Star Basketball Series is going to be hosted at East Ridge High School on Saturday, April 9 with games being played at 1:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. with the 2022 MBCA McDonald Award being presented at 3:45 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.mshsca.org/boysbasketball and the prices of the tickets will run $8 for adults and $5 for Senior citizens and students. Admission at the door on the day of the event will be $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens (children five & under are free).