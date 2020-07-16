The 24th annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp will be held Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day and will take place at Owatonna High School for athletes entering third through 10th grade.
The current Huskies’ staff will be joined by outstanding OHS players from past and present to coach at the four-day event. Each grade level will be broken into several pods of no more than 25 and overall instruction will be tailored to each age bracket using proper social-distancing methods.
It is important to note that registration will be limited to the first 200 individuals who sign up and must be taken care of online at OwatonnaFootball.com. The staff encourages anyone interested in the event to check out the site or call head coach Jeff Williams at 507-444-8908 or email to jwilliams@isd761.org.
Event-coordinators have established a set of comprehensive guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of the participates. Roughly 20 minutes before the start of each session when athletes arrive, each one will be screened for fever using a temporal thermometer and will be asked if they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed.
Any athlete whose temperature registers above 100.3 degree (F), shows indications of the illness, or cannot answer “no” to every screening question will be denied participation and sent home. A Coach will immediately call the Parent Contact listed on the registration form to inform them of the denial of participation.
Additionally, walk-up registration will not be allowed this year. Athletes must wear proper workout attire at all times. No sharing of clothing or towels is permissible. Individual drinking water must be supplied by each participant and cannot be shared. A supervised hydration area will be utilized where designated coaches will distribute a cup of Gatorade to each athlete on an as needed basis.
A complete bullet-point list of safety protocols can be found online and are listed above the registration list.