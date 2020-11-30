Two Blooming Prairie athletes made it official that they’ll continue their athletic careers in college when they signed their National Letters of Intent on Nov. 11 in a ceremony at Blooming Prairie High School.
Micalyn Trihus will continue to play volleyball next year at Bemidji State University. Trihus will play as an outside hitter for the Beavers after receiving a partial scholarship at the Division-II school. Outside hitter is a newer position for Trihus, who came up as a middle hitter.
“I played as a middle for eight years and trained as a middle,” Trihus said. “Playing outside is a completely different thing. It was super stressful but I love the outside. I am very much a ball hog and it gives me more opportunities to touch the ball.”
Trihus asserted herself during the recruiting process by reaching out to Bemidji State herself. As soon as she did, the coaches contacted her.
“They have a great nursing program there and that’s what I was looking into going into and there are a few girls that play at the same club that I do in the cities,” she said.
The Beavers finished with a 7-21 record in 2019.
“She’s got a powerful swing,” Awesome Blossoms volleyball head coach Jennifer Wayne said. “We’ve kind of been playing her just in the front row but now we’ve been playing her all the way around. She’s been pushing really hard this season.”
Blooming Prairie senior Megan Oswald will continue to play basketball at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. The Jimmies compete at the NAIA level in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Oswald, a 5-foot-10 post, averaged 17.9 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game last season in leading the Awesome Blossoms to the Section 1A title game.
“When I went to Jamestown it felt like a fit for me, academically and athletically,” she said.
Oswald also wants to pursue a nursing degree and liked what she found with the school’s nursing program.
The Jimmies will get an excellent player in Oswald, who has become known to play above her size and isn’t afraid to get gritty in the paint, according to her high school coach John Bruns.
“Megan is just the type of player that has a motor that just doesn’t quit,” Bruns said. “She plays a lot bigger than she is. Just to see her walking around she really isn’t that intimidating but she comes away with rebounds from girls who are taller.”
Bruns also pointed out Oswald averaged 3.5 steals a game and is one of the best passers on the team after finishing third on the team in assists.
“It’s kind of a big decision,” Oswald said. “I’m really happy now that it’s over. I think I made the right choice.”