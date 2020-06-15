Isaiah Noeldner embodies what the 110% Award represents.
There are no predetermined statistical milestones or official guidelines to be eligible for this highly-regarded annual recognition. The winners are determined by a panel of Owatonna High School coaches and is meant to officially honor two seniors — one male and one female — who have exhibited strong personal character and unique leadership qualities. For the 2020 male recipient, these special characteristics have been revealed through tireless dedication and fortified over the last 14 months in what was a roller-coaster final chapter to his high school athletics career.
“It means a lot to be named,” Noeldner said. “It means that my work was recognized and, honestly, doing things at 110% is part of my attitude. If you want something, you have to work for it and put in every ounce of effort into it. There’s no other way.”
RECOGNITION AND REFLECTION
With more than a dozen people having congregated in his front yard on a sunny early-summer afternoon this last May, Noeldner squinted into the sun and posed for a few photos after being presented with a pair of awards by OHS Activities Director, Marc Achterkirch. One was for qualification into the O-Club and the other was the 110% plaque.
The in-person visit, though, was more than just photo opportunity, it was a coronation. Noeldner’s journey to this impromptu ceremony had been filled with more twists, turns, peaks and valleys than most high school athletes and he’s come out the other side stronger than when he started.
His inspiring recovery from a torn ACL and return to the gridiron has been well-documented, but is only part of the story. In fact, the conclusion of the 2019 football season is just about the perfect place to start when detailing the final half of Noeldner’s journey and exciting conclusion of his career.
Like the rest of his teammates, Noeldner left Woodbury High School on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 9 deflated after Owatonna’s undefeated season had been halted by eventual Class 5A runner-up St. Thomas Academy in the opening round of the MSHSL state tournament.
Making just his second start of the season after missing the better part of the previous 10 games working his way back to 100%, the 20-0 defeat was especially gut-punching for the 5-foot-11, 250-pound all-district center.
His football career certainly won’t be defined by his final contest against the Cadets — Noeldner was a starter on the 2018 state championship team and a sophomore reserve on the title-winning squad in 2017 — but it certainly set the stage for what would come next.
The multi-sport athlete had finally tapped into his full competitive fuel after an arduous rehabilitation process, and this internal flame isn’t something that can simply be extinguished in a single afternoon. Noeldner, though, is not one to expend his energy focusing on what could have been and instead harnessed the momentum he had gained near the tail end of the football season and carried it over to wrestling.
“I brought more a tenacity and a desire to compete into wrestling after football,” Noeldner said. “I was a little timid right away in football but by the time wrestling came around, my thought process changed. I had been given clearance and I just needed to accept that. I was ready to go.”
Embracing an immediate leadership role on a youthful Huskies’ team that was coming off a tumultuous 2018-2019 campaign, Noeldner was one of just a small handful of seniors on the entire roster. After losing its two highest-achieving grapplers from the previous season, the team was conspicuously absent when the preseason Class AAA top 12 poll was released in late-November.
In fact, the Huskies weren’t even given honorable mention consideration and only two OHS names could be found within the more than 120 wrestlers listed as part of the individual rankings.
Isaiah Noeldner was not one of them.
Additional fire, meet additional fuel.
It wouldn’t be long, though, before the Huskies and their senior heavyweight were turning heads and climbing the ladder. In an impressive ascent that included a number of memorable performances from both a team and individual standpoint, Owatonna rose from unranked and unmentioned to the peak of the Section 1-AAA mountain.
After plowing its way through the first two rounds as the No. 3 seed and dismantling state-ranked Farmington in the semifinals, OHS found itself within striking distance heading into the final match of the section championship duel against top-seeded Northfield.
In a serendipitous twist that even Hollywood might reject for being too far-fetched, it was Owatonna’s senior captain who strolled onto the mat with the season on the line against Nick Lopez. Noeldner had defeated Lopez twice over the previous two months, but a victory by decision — or even a technical fall — wasn’t going to cut it this time around as OHS trailed by five team-points heading into the final bout at heavyweight.
Adding an intriguing layer to the already dramatic showdown was the fact that Noeldner had found himself in an eerily similar circumstance almost exactly two years prior when he defeated Cristian Garcia in the final match of the Huskies’ conference-clinching victory over Albert Lea at a raucous OHS gymnasium.
This time, though, the stakes were even higher and the challenge even greater. As a sophomore, a single bonus point was all that was needed to secure the victory. This time, it was either pin Lopez, or nothing. Anything less would send the Huskies packing for good.
“What I think about before matches like that is how everyone has put in the effort to be in position to win it,” Noeldner said. “They have helped give us a chance and it’s basically up to me to go out there and finish.”
In a captivating match that saw a pair of diverging styles collide in front hundreds of fans at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Noeldner never lost his composure as the match dragged into the final period with Lopez deploying a conservative, and effective, defensive strategy.
With a clear mind, Noeldner didn’t hesitate when it came time to make a move, catching Lopez off-balance and twisting him onto his back from the ground and squeezing tight with every fiber of his considerable upper-body frame.
And that was it.
The official slapped the mat with exactly 1 minute, 10 seconds on the clock and the Huskies had their six points and 28-27 victory. Two weeks later, Owatonna began the state tournament duels with a 33-29 win over Forest Lake before losing back-to-back matches against nationally-ranked Shakopee and St. Michael-Albertville. The Huskies ultimately captured fourth place in St. Paul and equaled the best overall finish by any Owatonna team in the last decade.
Noeldner went on to finish 2-2 during the individual portion of the state tournament and polished off an impressive 38-9 overall record.
Amidst all of the setbacks, comebacks and triumphs, Noeldner was also laying the groundwork for his post-high school career during his senior year.
Accepting that a career in college sports probably wasn’t a realistic option, Noeldner dedicated himself to another calling: Serving his country.
Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jonah, Isaiah had applied for entrance into the Air Force Academy and somehow found time to train for the grueling physical application all while juggling his considerable athletic, academic and extra-curricular responsibilities.
“It’s a really long process and I started in the summer before my senior year,” he said. “That was kind of hard because I knew about the physical application and at the time I was still recovering from my knee injury and mentally preparing for football.”
The physical component, though, was only a small portion of the greater application process and often the least of Noeldner’s concerns. He was required to receive an official nomination from a U.S. Congressman, in this case Jim Hagedorn of the First Congressional District, and endure a rigorous interview process.
“I’ve never liked talking about myself,” Noeldner said. “And that was a big part of the interview portion. you have to explain why you want to become a part of the Air Force and why you should be accepted.”
With his interviews having been completed, Noeldner eventually passed the physical portion with only minimal difficulty — explaining the one-mile run was probably the most challenging part — and did everything he could to clear his mind as he waited for his official response from the academy.
“It was definitely nerve-racking,” he said. “But it was also reassuring because I knew I did everything I could to make it happen and I couldn’t change anything at that point.”
Noeldner finally got the call he had been waiting and found out directly from Hagedorn that he had been accepted, calling it a “surreal” moment that he won’t soon forget.
“I was really surprised when I called him back and he told me,” Noeldner said. “I don’t think it set in right away. I got in.”
Noeldner credits a number of factors to why the Air Force Academy accepted his application, circling back to his playing career with the Owatonna Huskies.
“Some of the main things I credit to playing sports is learning patience and perseverance and how to become a better teammate,” Noeldner said. “What you work toward isn’t always going to come right away, but you have to be patient. You have to persevere and things will work out.”