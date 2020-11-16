Hayfield swept New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 in Hayfield.
The Panthers (3-7, 3-7 Gopher) had a three-match winning streak snapped with the loss.
“We struggled getting going tonight,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “We had a lot of mental errors where we gave them too many points from missed serves, hitting/blocking errors. You could tell we hadn't played in a week.”
Kendall Johnson led the Panthers with eight kills while Cambria Nissen had a team-high 16 digs. Johnson and Sidney Schultz each had 11 digs as well. Grace Tufte led the team with 10 assists and added nine digs.
NRHEG faces the top three teams in the Gopher Conference in succession, beginning with No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, No. 10-ranked Bethlehem Academy Friday and previously ranked Medford Monday.