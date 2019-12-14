MEDFORD — Kiley Nihart’s season-high offensive output was more than enough to help carry the Medford girls basketball team to another one-sided victory on Friday night in Gopher Conference action.
Nihart, a senior point guard, led all scorers with 22 points, all-but two of which came in the first half in the Tigers' 62-24 victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Izzy Reuvers offered a strong secondary scoring option and added 13 points while Katie Dylla scored 10.
MHS head coach, Mark Kubat, commended the defensive effort of Brooke Purrier, who held the Cardinals leading scorer without a point in the first half.
“We gave Brooke the start because we wanted some defense out there right away and she guarded their point guard who ate us up last year and did a really fine job on her,” he said. “Offensively, Kiley did a nice job facilitating and had a great night.”
Medford's leading scorer, Emma Kniefel, was a game-time decision but was ultimately given the night off.
The victory moves the No. 13-ranked Tigers to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference action with a marquee matchup against fellow undefeated, W-E-M, looming on Friday, Dec. 20. Before then, however, Medford will take a trip west to and square off against Fairmont (3-2) in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Tigers are out-scoring their opponents by an average score of 62-38.
Medford 62, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 24
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 3, Kiley Nihart 22, Isabella Steffen 2, Andrea Bock 2, Izzy Reuvers 13, Alorah Weise 2, Janna Berg 6, Lilly Roehrick 2. Katie Dylla 10. Halftime: 35-12 Medford.