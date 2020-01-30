COMMITTED TO KICKING: Just two years after joining the sport, Sam Henson is eyeing college football career

Sam Henson wanted out.
Having previously agreed to join the Owatonna football team and serve as the backup kicker — which in the Huskies’ program basically means spending a year learning the ropes before taking over as a senior — Henson was having second-thoughts.
Quitting, though, was out of the cards. Garret Henson simply wasn’t going to let that happen.
“It was around July going into my junior year and I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Henson admitted over the phone on Wednesday. “I was questioning everything but my dad (Garret) basically told me that I had made a commitment and I needed to follow through.”
Henson, indeed, made good on his promise and went on to fasten one of the finest kicking careers in program history. In fact, if not for Carter McCauley — who went on to become an All-American-level kicker at Division II Winona State University — Henson would own every kicking record in OHS history.
But in order to fully appreciate Sam Henson’s journey to what will inevitably lead to a college football career, one must first understand his background, and basic genetics play a huge part in his tale.
And that leads right back to Garret Henson.
In an eerily similar parallel to his son, Garret was part of a state championship football team in home state of New Mexico as a junior before his team was upset in the postseason the following year. After earning numerous accolades during his prep career, he went on to play Division I football at New Mexico State University where he earned multiple All-Big West Conference nominations as a punter. From there, Garret was invited to a pair of official tryouts with two different NFL teams, but ultimately decided to hang up his cleats and start a career in sales. In 1993 he moved to Owatonna to take an entry-level position with Viracon and he has been with the company ever since. In 2012, he took over as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
“Whenever people ask who has had the biggest influence on me as an athlete, I don’t even hesitate,” Sam Henson said. “It’s my dad.”
Henson, who wore his father's No. 11 during his two-year stint on the Owatonna football team, went on explain that another figure who played a large part in his football career was, unsurprisingly, Carter McCauley.
Having watched from afar as the 2014 OHS graduate consistently boomed 50-plus yard field goals during his illustrious four-year college career, Henson tracked down McCauley’s old high school game tapes online and something clicked.
“When I watched (McCauley) I thought to myself: ‘I can do this,’” Henson said. “I think it pushed me to be great. I wanted to achieve the same things he did and be even better. I was almost as good as him in high school and seeing Carter doing so well in college made me think about playing at the next level.”
Henson’s decision to chase a college football career wasn’t as easy as one might assume. First and foremost, he hadn’t played the sport in any official capacity until his junior year of high school and secondly, there was always the option of playing soccer at the next level.
Henson said he never felt any pressure from his father to join football growing up and like many youngsters in Owatonna, he participated in multiple sports as a youngster. On the pitch, he quickly developed into one of the top players in his age group and joined the varsity rotation as a sophomore. By the time his senior season rolled around in 2019, he had blossomed into an All-State performer and team captain.
Once the OHS football team was eliminated from the postseason in early November, Henson went from an ultra-busy schedule that included games or practices upwards of six days a week to zero athletic obligations in what seemed like the blink of an eye. The extra time allowed him to carefully consider all his options before he officially decided to pursue football in mid-December.
“I didn’t want to worry about making a decision during the season,” Henson said. “After the season was over, I talked with my parents about needing to decide between (soccer and football) because you can’t play both in college. I didn’t play football until my junior year and I think most people thought I was going to play soccer, but I just wanted to compete at the highest level no matter what sport I chose. I had seen my growth in football happen to rapidly and I really think the sky is the limit. That was a huge part of my decision.”
Since making his choice, Henson hasn’t looked back and immersed himself in football during the winter months. He’s attended numerous camps and clinics throughout the Midwest and most recently took part in the Northern Specialist Camp in St. Cloud. Competing against some of the top kickers from four different states, Henson was named the MVP of the event after blasting the top field goal of 54 yards and top kickoff of 66 yards. Based on his performance in St. Cloud, Henson was invited to the national Wilson Football All-American Showcase in late July.
“I went out there and told myself: ‘If you come with the right mindset you will succeed,’” Henson said. “I really pushed myself.”
Henson — who out-kicked a number of college-bound athletes at the Northern Specialist Camp including North Dakota State recruit Nathan Whiting of Rosemount — has also stayed busy over the last couple months visiting a wide spectrum of colleges and universities. He most recently spent time at D-II University of Sioux Falls and has been in contact at some level with Iowa State, Drake, Concordia-St. Paul, the University of St. Thomas and even Sacramento State.
“A lot of the coaches like my potential,” Henson of the feedback he’s received during the recruiting process. “They also like my potential as a punter. I go to these camps and often people see me kick and ask: ‘And how long have you been doing this?’”
Henson does not plan on committing to a college until after National Signing Day has passed next Wednesday, which appears to be a sound strategy. At that point, he will get a decent idea of what schools will be looking continue the recruiting process at his position.
“I want to see what happens after the dust has settled a little bit,” Henson said. “I’m not one of the top national recruits, so I basically have to wait and see what schools might be in need of a kicker. It probably won’t be until March until I make my decision.”
The winter months have also afforded Henson the opportunity to reflect on what was a brief, but accomplished, high school career. He can vividly remember soaking-in the most basic kicking techniques from his father and learning the intricacies of connecting with a football compared to a soccer ball. By now, many of those fine details have become second nature and he’s transformed into a true football player.
“By the end of the season I was having to remind myself to focus on kicking a soccer ball properly and not the other way around,” Henson said.
Some competitive memories that bubble to the surface include the field goal he drilled against state-ranked Mankato West in what turned out to be the Huskies’ most dramatic win of the season along with his many soaring touchbacks that pinned the opponent at the 20-yard line.
Henson was named the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year after connecting on 35 of 37 PATs and 5 of 7 on field goals. I total, he smashed 25 touchbacks with his average kickoff flying 55 yards.