Owatonna didn’t send any events through to the Class 2A meet but got a number of impressive swims to end the season at the Section 1AA meet at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The Huskies finished ninth with 145 points while Lakeville North claimed the section title with 324 points. Rochester Century finished as runner-up with 305 points and Lakeville South took third with 270 points.
Caleb Belting provided one of the highlights for Owatonna as he placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.96 seconds. Belting dropped around three seconds with his preliminary swim time of 1:03.06 and dropped more than a second from that time with his swim Friday.
The Huskies dropped more than a second from their prelim swim in the 200-yard medley relay to finish seventh in 1:41.74 after Logan Steckelberg, Belting and Colten Kamholz each dropped their previous times.
On Thursday, Owatonna got points from four divers with Kamholz missing out on a spot in the state meet by .15 points after he finished fifth with 301.7 points. Rochester John Marshall’s Kevin Bossou beat him out by the slight margin for the fourth and final spot in the state meet. Jacob Fast placed sixth with 277.1 points while Henry Hilgendorf took 15th with 188.35 and Will Ruch took 16th with 147.8.
“All of those people placed and got points for us, which was great,” Rhodes said.
Fletcher Schulz broke the school record in the 100-yard butterfly Wednesday with his prelim swim of 54.03 to reach the finals. He couldn’t duplicate that time Friday but finished seventh with a time of 54.45 seconds.
The Huskies dropped more than half a second in their 200-yard freestyle relay time Friday to finish sixth and move up a spot from their prelim place. Owatonna’s Schulz, Steckelberg, Belting and Kamholz finished in 1:34.22.
Steckelberg and Schulz competed in the consolation finals of the 100-yard backstroke where Steckelberg dropped nearly a second to finish in 56.45. Schulz came in just behind him in the consolation final with a time of 56.78, just three one-hundredths of a second off his prelim time.
The Huskies’ 400-yard relay team of Ethan Engels, Trace Walderon, Payden Foster-Erickson and Ryan Peterson took off more than eight seconds from their prelim time to finish in 3:43.34 to take eighth place. Walderon and Engels provided lifetime best swims in the event.