ROCHESTER — From a slew a missed layups to a batch of untimely turnovers, the Owatonna girls basketball team didn’t do itself any favors on Saturday morning against White Bear Lake.
But the Huskies also didn’t give up.
Teetering on the edge of a watching the Bears completely run away with the game, Owatonna wrestled its way back into the contest in the middle of the second half, stayed within striking distance down the stretch but ultimately came up short, 49-35, in the consolation round of the Rochester Rotary Tournament at Taylor Arena inside the Mayo Civic Center.
The loss ends a turbulent two-day stretch for the Huskies that saw the youthful squad drop a 30-point game to Class 3A state-ranked Rochester Lourdes and a back-and-forth contest against a battle-tested Class 4A squad in White Bear Lake.
Despite the 0-2 showing at one of the state’s premier holiday showcases — and certainly one of the best in southern Minnesota — there was some positive to extract from the two-day trek down the road to Rochester. With a regular rotation featuring mainly sophomores with a few upperclassmen sprinkled in, taking the floor against the caliber of opponents — and getting a taste of what its like to defend an elite-level college prospect in Alyssa Utsby on Friday — will only make them better in the long run.
The DNA of the team clearly features an abundance of attributes that will elevate the program in the long run, but for now, they will need to take a their lumps.
This group, however, doesn't surrender easily and is perhaps the scrappiest team Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa has coached in her fourth season at the helm.
“We have a great group of girls,” she said.
But with that, “they just need to buckle down on defense and be confident in attacking the basket.”
Indeed, the Huskies struggled to finish near the hoop on Saturday — misfiring on at least a half-dozen layups — while failing to provide balance from the outside to unclog the increasingly dense lane. Owatonna missed all seven of its shots from downtown and was outscored 21-0 from 3-point range against the Bears.
And, still, Owatonna had a chance down the stretch.
After watching White Bear Lake’s advantage swell to 13 points with 11 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the second half, the Huskies cranked-up the pressure in the full court and generated an 8-2 scoring spurt to draw within 39-32 at the 6:26-mark.
The Bears countered with a quick 6-0 rally and all-but put the game away when Nevaeh Hughes slipped behind the full-court pressure for an easy bucket to make it 45-34 with just 2:30 remaining. The Huskies missed a layup on the other end that would have brought the game back to single digits before the Bears knocked down four straight free throws to ice the final score.
Owatonna led by as many as four points in the first half but fell behind for the duration of the contest after Danielle Madden splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 9:39 on the clock to make it 12-11.
The Bears eventually jumped ahead by nine points before Kingland knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 23-16 heading into the break.
White Bear Lake took its first double-digit lead when Madden canned a triple with 12:11 left in the second half.
Owatonna lost the turnover battle, 19-8.
Sarah Kingland scored 12 points for the second consecutive game to lead as Huskies team that shot 34% overall against the Bears. Ari Shornock added eight points.