Medford's Jackie Cole took home first place during the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump events Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. She reset the school record in the long jump with a distance of 17-feet-6-inches. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

The track and field teams from Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG competed in a Gopher Conference meet alongside Maple River in Blooming Prairie Monday afternoon and while the temperature was chilly, the atmosphere crackled like a warm fire as the conference rivals battled against each other during the afternoon's 36 events. 

Medford claimed the top spot as a team during the boys' portion of the meet as they took first in six events en route to posting a score of 78. Blooming Prairie placed third with a 69.5, while NRHEG came in fourth at 52.5.

It was the home Awesome Blossoms who came in first during the girls' portion of the meet as they won five events and cumulatively scored a 92. The Tigers came in second with 72, while the Panthers placed third with 53.

girls hurdles.jpg

NRHEG's Natalie Johnson (right) claimed the top spot during the 100-meter hurdles event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. Blooming Prairie's Grace Krejci (middle) and Clare Rennie (left) finished second and third, respectively. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
nrheg long jump.jpg

NRHEG's Daniel Nydegger, Graden Karl and Parker Bunn finished fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, during the long jump event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
kael hermanstorfer.jpg

Medford's Kael Hermanstorfer finished in second place during the discus event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie with a distance of 116-feet-6-inches. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
blooming prairie high jump.jpg

Blooming Prairie's Samuel Smith, Cooper Cooke and Brady Kittelson finished second, sixth and seventh during the high jump event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
xavier rennie.jpg

Blooming Prairie's Xavier Rennie (right) took home first place during the 110-meter hurdles event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. Blooming Prairie's Cooper Cooke (center) and NRHEG's William Tuttle (left) finished sixth and fourth, respectively. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
nrheg discus.jpg

NRHEG had four girls place in the top 10 during the discus event Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

First place finishes for Medford included: Jackie Cole (100-meter, 200-meter, long jump), Henry Grayson (400-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), Mackenzie Kellen (pole vault), George McCarthy (pole vault), Kael Hermanstorfer (shot put), boys 4x200 relay team (Grayson, Brock Merritt, Cohen O'Connor, Hermanstorfer) and the boys 4x800 relay team (Cohen Stursa, T. Stursa, Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald).

First place finishes for Blooming Prairie included: Bradley Simon (100-meter, 200-meter), Xavier Rennie (110-hurdles, triple jump), Annaka Forsberg (high jump), girls 4x100 relay team (Madison Lea, Forsberg, Abby Braaten, Sierra Larson), boys 4x100 relay team (Ezra Kiley, Derek Kubicek, Rennie, Simon), girls 4x200 relay team (Grace Krejci, Lea, Abigail Hefling, Forsberg), boys 4x400 relay team (James Wolfherd, Samuel Smith, Rennie, Sam Skillestad), girls 4x400 relay team (Anna Kittelson, Lea, Megan Oswald, Emily Miller) and the girls 4x800 relay team (Kittelson, Lila Quail, Oswald, Miller).

First place finishes for NRHEG included: Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Will Tuttle (300-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Jacob Karl (3,200-meter) and Malonna Wilson (shot put). 

Medford freshman Jackie Cole shattered her own school record — which she previously set during a meet late last week — in the long jump after flying 17-feet-6-inches.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375.

