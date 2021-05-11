The track and field teams from Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG competed in a Gopher Conference meet alongside Maple River in Blooming Prairie Monday afternoon and while the temperature was chilly, the atmosphere crackled like a warm fire as the conference rivals battled against each other during the afternoon's 36 events.
Medford claimed the top spot as a team during the boys' portion of the meet as they took first in six events en route to posting a score of 78. Blooming Prairie placed third with a 69.5, while NRHEG came in fourth at 52.5.
It was the home Awesome Blossoms who came in first during the girls' portion of the meet as they won five events and cumulatively scored a 92. The Tigers came in second with 72, while the Panthers placed third with 53.
First place finishes for Medford included: Jackie Cole (100-meter, 200-meter, long jump), Henry Grayson (400-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), Mackenzie Kellen (pole vault), George McCarthy (pole vault), Kael Hermanstorfer (shot put), boys 4x200 relay team (Grayson, Brock Merritt, Cohen O'Connor, Hermanstorfer) and the boys 4x800 relay team (Cohen Stursa, T. Stursa, Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald).
First place finishes for Blooming Prairie included: Bradley Simon (100-meter, 200-meter), Xavier Rennie (110-hurdles, triple jump), Annaka Forsberg (high jump), girls 4x100 relay team (Madison Lea, Forsberg, Abby Braaten, Sierra Larson), boys 4x100 relay team (Ezra Kiley, Derek Kubicek, Rennie, Simon), girls 4x200 relay team (Grace Krejci, Lea, Abigail Hefling, Forsberg), boys 4x400 relay team (James Wolfherd, Samuel Smith, Rennie, Sam Skillestad), girls 4x400 relay team (Anna Kittelson, Lea, Megan Oswald, Emily Miller) and the girls 4x800 relay team (Kittelson, Lila Quail, Oswald, Miller).
First place finishes for NRHEG included: Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Will Tuttle (300-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Jacob Karl (3,200-meter) and Malonna Wilson (shot put).
Medford freshman Jackie Cole shattered her own school record — which she previously set during a meet late last week — in the long jump after flying 17-feet-6-inches.