COACHES
Head coach: Kevin Stelter, 23rd year.
Assistant coaches: Dave Chatelaine, Jerry Eggermont, Ken Ringhoffer, Doug Maine, Joey Gleason.
ROSTER
Seth Delbridge, 12
Gavin Dewitz, 12
Brenden Drever, 12
Connor Ginskey, 12
Ryley Glassmaker, 12
Ryan Gregory, 12
Ethan Hoffman, 12
Alec Jarvis, 12
Noah Kubicek, 12
Jack Meiners, 12
Zachary Nechanicky, 12
Isaac Peterson, 12
Jacob Reinardy, 12
Jacob Seykora, 12
Eli Spurgeon, 12
Tanner Stendel, 12
Kaven Torabpour, 12
Izaya Vazquez, 12
Lane Wagner, 12
Brayden Williams, 12
Mason Zirngible, 12
Max Zirngible, 12
Alfons Cantu, 11
Aidan Charles, 11
Mikah Elstad, 11
Landon Fox, 11
Justin Gleason, 11
Conner Grems, 11
Trevor Hiatt, 11
Carter Johnson, 11
Owen Korbel, 11
Jonathan Laduke, 11
Isaac Miller, 11
Dezmond Nichols, 11
Cole Piepho, 11
Trever Schirmer, 11
David Smith, 11
Joshua Sterling, 11
Ty Svenby, 11
Peter Swehla, 11
Tyler Temple, 11
Phong Vo, 11
Noah Wellnitz, 11
Nolan Church, 10
Leroy Delarosa, 10
Oran Dowling, 10
Henry Fox, 10
Jacob Gamez, 10
Jacob Ginskey, 10
Garrett Karsten, 10
Lucas Kim, 10
Keanan Larson, 10
Grant Lower, 10
Payton Mahlum, 10
Joshua Miller, 10
Landon Morrow, 10
Ethan Peterson, 10
Joseph Pirkl, 10
Montrel Powell, 10
Nathaniel Ranslow, 10
Nathan Seykora, 10
Brennan Sletten, 10
Torrin Smith, 10
Bo Stanford, 10
Gage Stoen, 10
David Timmerman, 10
William Wottreng, 10
Ayub Ali, 9
Connor Borwege, 9
Noah Cavazos, 9
Nolan Cavazos, 9
Spencer Copeland, 9
Zachary Dahnert, 9
Cody Drever, 9
Charles Dulas, 9
Nolan Ginskey, 9
Elijah Grosland, 9
Charles Hawkinson, 9
Vincent Jessop, 9
Seth Johnson, 9
Nathan Kubicek, 9
Jamie Lisowski, 9
Hayden Litke, 9
Matthew McShane, 9
Nolan Peterson, 9
Ronald Reinardy, 9
Lajaed Robinson, 9
Lucas Smith, 9
Donoven Sorenson, 9
Jack Sorenson, 9
Logan Torres, 9
Tucker Vieths, 9
Lucas Webber, 9
KEY ATHLETES
Justin Gleason - State participant and 4th place finish last year as sophomore.
Ryan Gregory - State participant and 16th place finish last year as junior.
Owen Korbel - Potential state high jump participant.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
A very solid core of sprinters with Gleason, Max Zirngible, Ryley Glassmaker, Tanner Stendel, Garrett Karsten, Keenan Larson, Jonathan LaDuke, Kaven Torabpour, Noah Wellnitz, Carter Johnson (3rd at Sections in 110 high hurdles).
Throwers: Eli Spurgeon, Trever Schirmer, Mikah Elstad.
Distance: Conner Ginskey, Trevor Hiatt, David Smith, Brayden Williams.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Finished in second place in the conference, fourth place in section and return 90 percent of the roster from last year.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Goal is to win the Big 9, win the Section and send multiple kids to the state track meet.
COMPETITION
We are the favorites, Mayo and Century will be strong.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
We return 14 of our Top 16 point leaders from last year's team.