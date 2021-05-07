The boys and girls track and field teams for Medford and Blooming Prairie High Schools took part in a joint meet alongside United South Central/Alden-Conger and Bethlehem Academy in Medford Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers claimed first place overall in convincing fashion during both the boys' (97) and girls' (91) portions of the meet with the Awesome Blossoms coming in second (76) and third (66), respectively.
During the boys' portion of the meet, Henry Grayson (200-meter, 400-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), Cohen Stursa (1,600-meter), George McCarthy (pole vault), Dylan Heiderscheidt (long jump), Kael Hermanstorfer (shot put, discus) and the 4x800 relay team (C. Stursa, T. Stursa, Brock Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald) earned first place finishes for Medford.
Xavier Rennie (triple jump), the 4x100 relay team (Ezra Kiley, Derek Kubicek, Rennie, Bradley Simon) and the 4x200 relay team (Brady Kittleson, Sam Smith, James Wolfred, Sam Skillestad) did so for Blooming Prairie.
But it was during the girls' portion of the meet where the biggest splash occurred.
History was made as yet another long-standing Medford High School record fell at the hands of a Tiger athlete. Jackie Cole — a freshman who also took home first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes — broke the school record in the long jump event with a distance of 16-feet-9.5-inches. The previous record of 16-feet-6-inches was set by Pam Ambler in 1973.
"I jumped and I was like, 'I don't think I made that,'" Cole said of her achievement. "I couldn't believe it."
Cole is recent adopter of the long jump, having taken up the event only three weeks ago. The Medford coaching staff knew she'd be successful when she started jumping 16-feet-5-inches in practice.
While her favorite event is the 200-meter dash, Cole has also taken quite a shining to the long jump. She's made it her goal to qualify for state and add significantly more distance to her jumps by the end of the season.
"My goal is to, obviously, make it to state for long jump," Cole said of her goals for the remainder of the season. "I guess I'm just trying to get faster and get a better time for my 200 and 100 and a longer jump. Maybe two feet more. My goal is 18-feet-5-inches."
Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Isabel Miller (3,200-meter), MacKenzie Kellen (pole vault), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), Kinsey Cronin (shot put) and the 4x100 relay team (Peyton Snow, Hailey Hemann, Lydia Heiderscheidt, Cole) also claimed first place finishes for the Tigers.
Emily Miller (400-meter), Annaka Forsberg (high jump), the 4x200 relay team (Grace Krejci, Madison Lea, Abigail Hefling, Forsberg), the 4x400 relay team (Kittleson, Hefling, Lea, Miller) and the 4x800 relay team (Anna Kittleson, Megan Oswald, Lila Quail, Miller) did so for the Awesome Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie returns to action on Saturday morning where they will participating in a meet in Canon Falls. Medford is off until Monday when they will once again battle against the Awesome Blossoms in a Gopher Conference meet in Blooming Prairie.