The Owatonna Huskies' wrestling team bounced back nicely from their frustrating finish during the team section tournament Thursday night, sending nine individual wrestlers to the state preliminary meet on Saturday in Farmington.
Wrestlers qualified by winning two matches on the night, with those who won their first two matches qualifying as first or second seeds, while those who also lost a match qualified as third or fourth seeds.
Kanin Hable, Jacob Reinardy, Landen Johnson and Matt Seykora moved on to the next round as either a first or second seed after going 2-0; Cael Robb and Andrew Nirk also qualified as a first or second seed, however, they only wrestled in one match each after earning first round byes. Trey Hiatt, Jack Sorenson and Abe Stockwell successfully navigated the consolation bracket, clinching either a third or fourth seed, to advance. Below is a recap of all the athletes' results.
TREY HIATT
Hiatt defeated Nick Asmus of Austin by fall during the opening round of the 106-pound weight class bracket, before proceeding to lose to Northfield's Jackson Barron during the semifinal round. However, he would bounce back by defeating Rochester Mayo's Adam Buenger by fall to clinch his spot at the state prelims.
His overall season record now stands at 17-11 and he will face Faribault's Bo Bokman, who is ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, in the third-place match on Saturday.
JACK SORENSON
Unlike Hiatt, Sorenson dropped his first dual of the evening by fall to Albert Lea's Aivin Wasmoen. However, he regrouped quickly, taking his next two matches by fall and 1-0 decision, respectively. Soreneson is set to wrestle Farmington's Ryan Sullivan on Saturday in the 113-pound third-place match.
CAEL ROBB
The No. 3 ranked Robb earned a first round bye in the 120-pound weight class tournament and defeated Northfield's Beau Murphy by fall in his only match of the night to advance to the state prelims. Robb is now 23-1 on the season and will go up against Fairbault's Elliot Viland in a battle of Top 10 wrestlers; Viland will enter the match ranked No. 7 in the class.
KANIN HABLE
Hable, the No. 5 wrestler in the 126-pound weight class, sailed through his two matches, defeating Rochester John Marshall's Kaleb Gostomckik and Albert Lea's Joey Flores by fall and 14-3 major decision, respectively. He will face Nortfield's Chase Murphy, the No. 4 wrestler, on Saturday. Hable is 19-3 on the season.
JACOB REINARDY
Reinardy (No. 9; 152) also cut through his opponents like a hot knife through butter, defeating Rochester Century's Samuel Jack and Northfield's Owen Murphy by fall and 11-3 major decision, respectively. He will wrestle Farmington's Chase Vought for the right to go to state. He now boasts a 24-2 record this season.
LANDEN JOHNSON
Johnson did what Johnson does Thursday night, moving to 25-1 on the season after beating Albert Lea's Mason Attig and Forthfield's Carter Seeley by fall. The No. 1 wrestler in Class AAA, Johnson will face off against No. 8 Austin Hamel of Farmington on Saturday.
MATT SEYKORA
You'd never know that Seykora missed a good chunk of the season due to injury as he showed no signs of rust during his dominate performance Thursday night. He improved his overall record to 7-2 with wins over Austin's Mason Callahan (fall) and Rochester Mayo's Dylan Peper (13-1 major decision). Seykora will go up against Northfield's Jayce Barron in the first-place match.
ANDREW NIRK
Nirk defeated Rochester Mayo's Sam Allen by 19-4 technical fall during his only match Thursday night. He will wrestle No. 3 Parker Venz Saturday. Nirk's record now stands at 15-9.
ABE STOCKWELL
Stockwell opened his night by defeating Rochester Century's Byron Callies by fall before losing to Mason Pagel of Northfield. He would rebound well, though, defeating Faribault's Gabe Shatskikh in the consolation bracket to advance to the state prelims. Stockwell will face Farmington's Andrew Keeler in the third-place match. His overall record is 17-9.