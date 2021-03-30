The Owatonna boys basketball team qualified for the Class AAAA state tournament last week with its upset win against Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA finals. The win marked the seventh time the Huskies boys basketball program reached the Minnesota granddaddy of them all and their first appearance since the 2010-11 season.
Owatonna's first state qualification in boys basketball occurred nearly 100 years ago in 1924 and the school's two state championships were won during back-to-back seasons in 1989 and 1990. (They also qualified in 1991 but failed to win their third-straight title.) Very little information about these teams is readily available, however, the same cannot be said about the school's two later state qualifying teams.
As such, the question is raised: How does the current iteration of the Owatonna Huskies boys basketball team stack up against these other two teams? Let's find out.
--
Season: 2009-10
Record: 21-8
Minnesota-Scores.net QRF ranking: 30
Average QRF ranking of winning opponents: 18.1 (across Class AAA and AAAA)
Points per game: 66.4
Points per game against: 50.8
State tournament results: Loss during quarterfinals (61-46 to Eden Prairie)
--
Season: 2010-11
Record: 24-5
QRF ranking: 18
Average QRF ranking of winning opponents: 17.6 (across Class AAA and AAAA)
Points per game: 69.2
Points per game against: 52.6
State tournament results: Loss during quarterfinals (71-57 to Hopkins)
--
Season: 2021
Record: 17-3
QRF ranking: 15
Average QRF ranking of winning opponents: 5.3 (Class AAA)
Points per game: 67.1
Points per game against: 52.3
State tournament results: To be determined
--
Even by just skimming the data, it becomes pretty obvious that the 2021 Huskies are every bit as good as their counterparts. Their record and QRF ranking is superior to the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams, while their offensive and defensive outputs are relatively the same.
However, where the paths of the three teams diverge a bit is in the quality of their opponents. The first two teams not only had more losses, but also to opponents of a lesser QRF ranking than the 2021 team. That said, the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams each dropped a few contests to Class AAAA teams, whereas the 2021 team's losses came at the hands of Class AAA teams, albeit elite Class AAA teams.
Does any of this matter? Likely not. But it does illustrate that the Huskies' 2021 state tournament appearance is not a fluke. The team earned the right to compete for a state title and will be remembered as one of the best boys basketball teams in school history regardless of how their battle against Shakopee on Thursday ends.