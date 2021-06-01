The Owatonna boys track and field team claimed second place during the Big 9 Conference championship meet held late last week, finishing with a team score of 228.5. They came in 29 points behind conference champion Rochester Mayo (257.5).
The Huskies had five athletes earn All-Conference recognition with five more being named All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
All-Conference winners included: Jack Titchenal (110-hurdles; first place), Ryan Gregory (300-hurdles; first place), Trever Schirmer (discus, shot put; first place), Owen Korbel (high jump; first place) and Justin Gleason (long jump; third place).
All-Conference Honorable Mentions included: Zach Stransky (400-meter; fourth place), Micah Elstad (discus; third place), Eli Spurgeon (shot put; fourth place) and the 4x200 relay team (Gleason, Kaven Torabpour, Stransky, Ryley Glassmaker; second place).
Owatonna will return to the track on Thursday, June 10 for the Section 1AA meet hosted by Lakeville South High School. The meet's start time is still to be determined.