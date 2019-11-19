By pure chance, the Class A bracket fell perfectly into place.
Unlike several of the other MSHSL football divisions, the state’s smallest 11-man classification will pit the two best teams against one another in the Prep Bowl, and this is indisputable.
Since both teams ended their respective seasons with a loss in Minneapolis at the state tournament last season, Blooming Prairie and BOLD have blasted off on a collision-course that will finally strike on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. when the opening kick is boomed into the artificial sky of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Based on the sheer number of high-level players returning for both programs, it was clear that the Awesome Blossoms and the Warriors were going to be the teams to beat in their respective sections as the season commenced in late August.
After a heart-breaking 22-21 loss to Mahnomen/Waubun in the state championship, BOLD retained a slew of massive bodies up front and brought back a number of key weapons on both sides of the ball, including Mr. Football Finalist Jordan Sagedahl at quarterback.
Spearheaded by players like two-way dynamo, Gabe Hagen, quarterback Kaden Thomas, running back Matthew Pryor and a host of athletes at every level of the field, the Blossoms, too, were pegged as the overwhelming favorite to reach the state tournament.
When the games began, neither disappointed.
Buoyed by a pair of Week 1 shutouts, the two powerhouses out-scored their first two opponents by a combined score of 187-7 and entered the first Associated Press poll ranked No. 1 (BOLD) and No. 3 (Blooming Prairie) in Class A. By early-October, the two occupied the top two spots, respectively, and only re-affirmed their lofty status by rolling through the competition as the regular season slogged forward.
Playing an extremely challenging schedule that included multiple games against Class AAA competition, the Warriors entered the postseason having out-scored their opponents by an average score of 46-7 while the Blossoms dispatched of their foes by an eerily similar margin of 48-5.
The heightened level of competition in the playoffs did nothing to subdue the gaudy numbers as the closest game either team encountered in the postseason came on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the Section 5-A semifinals when the Warriors defeated Dawson-Boyd, 23-6. In the four combined state tournament games, the two have out-scored their opponents by an average score of 43-10.
So here we are, nine days away from the ultimate matchup of Goliath vs. Goliath.
When examining both squads, it is almost impossible to find a distinctive edge on either side. Sure, BOLD can roll out a number of a sturdy and intimidating linemen, but so can Blooming Prairie.
The Warriors’ trio of two-way big men Brady Ridler (6-3, 240), Xavier Basaulda (6-1, 250) and Peyton Riley (6-3, 220) certainly stand out, but are countered by Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen (6-3, 240), Dylan Nirk (5-10, 235), Jarrett Larson (6-2, 210) and Ryan Weinberger (5-11, 340).
At the second and third levels, the Blossoms can deploy athletic and space-eating athletes such as linebacker Mitchell Fiebiger (6-1, 200) and defensive back Karson Vigeland (6-3, 210). Throw in all-state wrestler Colton Krell (5-10, 210) up front and you have yourself formidable box of defenders.
When it comes to the skill positions, there are literally no teams in Class A that can equal what these two squads can deploy.
Sagedahl is arguably the most dangerous offensive player in all of Class A and is coming off a game in which he completed 20 of 25 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns against Browerville-Eagle Valley. As a future Division I baseball player at the University of South Dakota, the senior possesses a great arm and has displayed pin-point accuracy, completing 70% of his throws for 2,112 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, he’s added 582 yards and 12 scores on 73 carries.
Three-year contributor, Gavin Vosika, is a multi-faceted tailback who scored one touchdown and rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries against the Blossoms in last season’s 37-7 state semifinal victory. What makes the senior especially dangerous, though, is ability to burn a defense through the air. Last week, he exploded for 232 receiving yards on 10 receptions to go with four touchdowns and accumulated 99 receiving yards in last season’s matchup against BP.
As the only quarterback in Class A whose numbers can measure-up to Sagedahl, Thomas has served as the Miasto of the most productive offense at his level, racking up 2,422 yards and an eye-popping 43 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, two of which came in last Saturday’s game against Ada-Borup. Like his counterpart, he possesses bulls-eye accuracy (71%) and is especially good at getting the ball to his playmakers in space.
Hagen has been Thomas’ primary pitch-and-catch partner for the last couple of years and is quite possibly the most difficult single player to line up against 1-on-1 in all of Class A. Boasting sprinter’s speed — he’s a conference-champion in the 100-meter dash and has been clocked at around 4.65 seconds in the 40-dash — and the physique of a college-level tight end (6-3, 240), Hagen can beat a defense in a multitude of ways.
“He’s a crazy wide receiver,” Pryor said of Hagen last Saturday. “He’s very talented. I mean, lots of teams game plan and focus on trying to take him away (but) he’s so athletic and fast, it’s impossible.”
All of Hagen’s considerable skills were put on full display last week when he burned an Ada-Borup cornerback deep for a back-breaking 47-yard touchdown, bulldozed numerous defenders on a 4-yard end-around that should have been a 2-yard loss and chased down a Cougars player that had a 5-yard head-start after intercepting a pass. The undeniable highlight of his defensive effort came when he overpowered future Division I football player, Mason Miller, and dragged Ada-Borup quarterback, Preston Gwin, to the ground with one arm for a huge sack.
“It is nice having some better competition,” the mild-mannered Hagen said during the team’s press conference following the victory over the Cougars.
Though far from a burner, yet hardly a plodder, Pryor is closing-in on 1,500 rushing yards and has found the end zone 20 times (18 rushing, 2 receiving). The senior has elite vision, is hard to bring down and protects the ball well as he attacks a hole with force. He’s also served as the centerpiece of a re-vamped rushing attack head coach Chad Gimbel stressed coming into the season.
“If you look back at our stats, we haven’t just been a pass team, we have been able to run the ball,” Gimbel said of his team that has piled up 883 rushing yards in five postseason games. “And that’s one of the things we worked on in the offseason is to adapt our offense a little more and get little more power into it.”
The Prep Bowl appearance is the first in school history for the Awesome Blossoms’ program that is no stranger to the state tournament. Prior to this fall, the program had reached the Class A semifinals on three occasions since the 2009 season and came up shy each time.
It should come as no surprise, though, that the current crop of Blooming Prairie players has adapted a hyper-focused attitude and already started thinking about BOLD before they even took off their shoulder pads and allowed the sweat to dry from their matchup against Ada-Borup.
“This isn’t just our accomplishment,” Jarrett Larson said. “This is for all the Blooming Prairie football players that came before us and carried on the Blossom way. They taught us tradition. Taught us up to play Blossom football the right way and we just have to get ready to play a very good, physical BOLD team.”