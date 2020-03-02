ST. PAUL — As a devastatingly-effective defensive grappler, it was, ironically, a dazzling offensive move that won Charley Elwood a state championship.
After being taken down for the first time in the entire postseason, the Medford freshman found himself trailing by a single point with 13 seconds left in the third period against second-seeded Landon Gode in the Class A, 132-pound title match.
“There’s not much going through my head other than ‘oh crap, this isn’t going well,’” Elwood later admitted. “I look and see the clock and I knew I had to do something.”
With his LPG-Browerville opponent setting up in the top position after a stop in the action, Elwood’s original plan was to just slip away and force overtime, but after the whistle blew, the he found himself in position to make a move and simply allowed his high-level instincts and innate grappling abilities to take over.
With Gode having snatched his left ankle, Elwood flipped backwards, swiftly untangled himself and hooked him across the body from the top position to ring up two points. With his arms tightly locked in position, all Elwood needed to do from there was hang on as Gode frantically attempted to escape before the final whistle sounded.
“I don’t know what happened. I knew he was going to drop the leg and then I just had this roll planned out and I can’t believe it worked,” Elwood said.
And that was it. Elwood had side-stepped the clutches of a rare defeat and officially captured the individual state championship with an exhilarating 3-2 decision.
“You never stop wrestling — ever,” he said moments after the first-place match in the bowels of the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night. “No matter how much time is left, you can’t quit.”
Prior to the final round, the top-seeded Elwood (23-1) had secured a trio of victories by decision and had out-scored his opponents by a combined score of 14-1. His trek to the title looked much like the previous 19 matches he had won entering the state competition: Stubbornly-effective on defense and judicial on offense.
“I like to keep my opponents to have zero,” he said. “If they have zero, they can’t beat me.”
His style might not draw the thunderous reaction like many of his contemporaries, but Elwood has quietly ascended to heights that few have ever reached, especially for someone of his age as he hasn’t even completed his first year of high school and has already hung a pair of state championships banners on the wall to go along with one silver medal.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I might not have the flashiest wins on the mat, but I get the job done, so all that matters.”
On Friday, Elwood defeated 16th-seeded Garrett Undeberg 7-0 and stamped his pass to the semifinals by defeating Ramzee Molinaro 6-1. On Saturday morning, he held on for a 1-0 decision over No. 4 Kade Sammons in a bout he was never really in danger of losing.