Josiah Hedensten and Medford rolled past Randolph Friday in a 47-18 win in Medford.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-1 Mid Southeast White) picked up their third straight victory and saw Hedensten rush for five touchdowns and 212 yards on 22 carries. He also had 13 tackles on defense.
Medford finished with 412 yards of total offense, including 325 on the ground. Justin Ristau rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while Garron Hoffmann ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Ristau, Brayden Beed and Ernesto Lazaro all picked off a pass on defense for the Tigers. Beed had eight tackles while Dylan Heiderscheidt finished with seven tackles and a sack. Dillion Bartosch added a sack and five tackles.
Medford limited the Rockets (3-2, 1-2 Mid Southeast White) to 244 total yards. Randolph ran for 135 yards and threw for 109 yards.
The Tigers face Triton Wednesday in Dodge Center.