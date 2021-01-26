Game: Owatonna (3-0) at Northfield (3-0), 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Northfield Ice Arena.
Recent results: The Raiders are coming off a 10-0 win against Mankato West and a 4-2 victory against Mankato East, while the Huskies won by the same scoreline against Mankato West and registered a 5-3 win against Mankato East.
Last season: Northfield won the first matchup 4-0 in Owatonna, before the Huskies won 3-2 in overtime in Northfield. The Raiders then surged to a 4-2 win in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
1. In Saturday's 10-0 win against Mankato West, eight different players scored for Northfield. None of them were junior defender Cambria Monson, but she still likely had the largest effect on the offense with her four assists, three of which were primary assists. Through three games, Monson leads the Raiders with six points thanks to five assists (four primary). Two other defenders — senior Payton Fox and freshman Grace McCoshen — are tied for fourth on the team in points with three each thanks to both scoring a goal and dishing out two assists this season. Owatonna has plenty of offensive-minded defenders of its own, with sophomore Abby Vetsch (five assists), senior Grace Wolfe (one goal, three assists), freshman Lillian Hunst (four assists) and sophomore Sarah Snitker (three assists). In last season's 2-1 overtime win in Northfield, Wolfe and Vetsch both assisted on both goals for Owatonna.
2. A large portion of the offensive production this season for the Huskies has flowed through one name shared by a pair of forwards. Senior Anna Herzog and junior Olivia Herzog both have scored three goals and dished out five assists this season, and are both tied for the team-high in points for the Huskies. In last season's regular-season finale, Anna Herzog was the one to score the overtime game-winning goal that split the Big 9 Conference title between Northfield and Owatonna. The Raiders, meanwhile, have a pair of sister forwards that also play on the same line. Senior Marta Sorenson scored her first goal of the season Saturday (and also scored the lone goal for the Raiders in last season's aforementioned overtime game), while sophomore Tove Sorenson broke onto the scoresheet for the first time as well Saturday with a pair of goals and an assist. Last season, the Sorensons combined for 28 points, while the Herzogs racked up 60 points between them.
3. Both Northfield and Owatonna have been led in goals thus far by a freshman. For the Huskies, that's forward Samantha Bogen, who's scored a team-high five goals in addition to three assists. Three of those eight points have come on the power play. Last season, Bogen scored eight goals and dished out five assists as an eighth grader, but is appearing more than capable of stepping into a larger offensive role through the early part of this season. The same can be said for Northfield forward Ayla Puppe, who leads the Raiders with four goals (two on the power play) and has also notched an assist. Last season, Puppe scored 11 goals and dished out 14 assists as the team's second-line center. She's now centering the top scoring line for Northfield after senior Jessica Boland (last season's leading scorer and assister) suffered a knee injury during soccer season that will keep her sidelined all winter.