Coach: Tennis, Basketball, Adapted Floor Hockey
• Coached and taught at OHS from 1973 – 2008
• Pioneer in girl’s athletics before Title IX
• Head tennis coach – 1973 – 1977
• Assistant tennis coach - 1979 – 1984 and 1997 – 1999
• Assistant basketball coach – 1973 – 1978
• Head Adapted Floor Hockey Coach – 1996 – 2008. Initiated the program at OHS
• Team participated in six consecutive State tournaments – won the State Championship in 2004, Runner-up three times and Consolation Champion two times
• Jeanne and her husband, Jim, live in Owatonna.