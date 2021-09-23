Facing always tough state girls swimming and diving power Mankato West, the Owatonna Huskies decided to experiment with their line-up and have swimmers try different events.
As expected, the Scarlets won 96-76 to drop the Huskies record to 1-3, but Owatonna head coach Isaiah Fuller liked his team's performance.
"West is a very tough team," Fuller said. "They have a lot of upperclassmen who are very talented.
"It was a great night for us to see what else out girls could swim. We swam a lot of off events, but we love to have meets like this where we get to see what these girls can do in other events. In some of these other meets, they get stuck doing the same events over and over. And this one night where we got to kind of explore a little bit what else we could do and figure what direction we want to go for the rest of the year. And we were very pleasantly surprised."
Not singling out certain individual performances, Fuller said, "We have such a great group of girls working hard. Up and down the roster you can look at any swim that we did tonight. We're focusing on working on the little things like turns and not breathing off the walls and working underwater kicks. They're all starting to come along.
"The girls are training hard right now. They're pretty beat down. But we'll rest at the end of the season, and we should be looking pretty good. We hope this hard work pays off soon.""
Multiple school record holder Logan Norrid missed her first meet of the season because she wasn't feeling well, Fuller said.
Norrid has set three school records this season in the 200 freestyle (2:01.58), the 500 freestyle (5:18.04) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06. 22). She also established school records in 2019 in the 200 individual medley (2:10.08) and the 100 butterfly (59.68).
"It's always tough when you're losing a team leader like that, especially someone that can post those kind of times," Fuller said. "But tonight was all about finding those other events. Even Logan would have swam different events."
No Huskies placed first until West swam the last five events exhibition. West had an insurmountable lead after the seventh event, the 100 freestyle.
"We weren't too worried about placing tonight," Fuller said. It was all about finding the right events."
Fuller isn't sure how long Norrid will be out.
"She was feeling a little under the weather, and we'd rather be safe than sorry," Fuller said.
Mankato West 96, Owatonna 76
Owatonna results
200 medley relay - 3. Mckenna Adrahams, Samantha Nechanicky, Ambrose Fernandez, L. McColley 2:57.02
200 freestyle - 4. Lainey Steckelberg 2:31.12, 5. Kate Seykora 2:43.61, 6. Haleigh Schmidt 2:56.22
200 individual medley - 4. Shelby Born 3:03.65, 5. Afton Torabpour 3:16.83
50 freestyle - 4. Laken Meier 26.88, 5. Anna Youngquist 27.55, 6. Kaitlyn Wasieleski 28.91
1-meter diving - 4. Gabbie Poole 155.80, 5. Elice Tolman 144.00, 6. Brooklyn Spinler 133.00
100 butterfly- 4. Christina Bell 1:23.25, 5. Born 1:28.52, 6. Annika Slacter 1:44.42
100 freestyle - 4. Youngquist 1:00.29, 5. Torabpour 1:09.96, 6.Ella Mollenhauer 1:10.09
500 freestyle - 2. Kaleigh Malecha 6:45.21, 3. Steckelberg 6:59.21, 4. Meier 7:04.97
200 freestyle relay - 1. Vanessa Gonzalez, Wasieleski, Youngquist, Meier 1:51.16; 2. Kinzie Carlson, Mollenhauer, Lauren Busho, Torabpour 2:06.20
100 backstroke- 1. Beverly Deranek 1:23.30, 2. Kate Sykora 1:29.16, 3. Kiestin Hailey 1:33.87
100 breaststroke - 1. Carlson 1:28.77, 2. Busho 1:36.88
400 freestyle relay - 1.Gonzalex, Youngquist, Wasieleski, Meier 4:14.51; 2. Malech, Seykora, Busho, Bell 4:51.96