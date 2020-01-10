ROCHESTER — An explosive second period highlighted Owatonna’s 8-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Century on Thursday night.
After converting on two of its 19 shots in the opening period, the Huskies pounded an eye-popping 27 shots on goal in the second and took a 7-0 lead heading into the final frame.
In the second period alone, Ezra Oien recorded two goals and one assist while Samantha Bogen, Syd Hunst and Molly Achterkirch also found the back of the net in the stanza.
Oien recorded her third hat trick of the season and has now found the back of the net 18 times in 15 total games. Achterkirch scored twice against the Panthers as Chloe Schmidt (two assists), Olivia Herzog (one goal, one assist) and Hunst (one goal, one assist) each finished with multiple points.
Owatonna (9-5-1 overall, 9-1-0 Big Nine) polishes off the season sweep of Century and gives the Huskies 22 points in the conference standings with seven league contests remaining. Northfield currently retains the top spot with 32 points and is followed directly by Faribault (26) and OHS.
The Huskies play again on Saturday at home against Rochester Mayo. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m.