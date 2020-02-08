Medford v WEM GBB

Medford beat W-E-M on Friday (pictured) to set up a three-way tie for first place in the Gopher Conference at 10-3. (Jon Weisbrod/People's Press)

 By DAN WEISBROD For the People's Press

What happened?

The Medford girls basketball team defeated W-E-M 57-43 in Gopher Conference action on Friday night.

What does this mean?

It means that we will enter the final week of the regular season with three teams — the Tigers, Bucs and Blooming Prairie — tied for first place in the conference standings, each with a 10-3 record.

All three leaders have two conference games remaining apiece and those will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 14.

There are a number of scenarios that could play out and it's possible that two teams will be forced to share the conference crown. Instead of analyzing each potential situation, it will simply be easier to breakdown what needs to happen in order to secure sole possession of the conference championship trophy.

The first one is pretty easy...

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

vs W-E-M (Tuesday); @ Medford (Friday)

Tuesday: Beat W-E-M

Friday: Beat Medford

And the it gets a little more complicated...

MEDFORD

@ Maple River (Tuesday); vs. Blooming Prairie (Friday)

Tuesday: Beat Maple River AND Blooming Prairie beats W-E-M

Friday: Beat Blooming Prairie

OR LESS LIKELY...

Tuesday: Beat Maple River 

Friday: Beat Blooming Prairie AND USC beats W-E-M 

W-E-M

@ Blooming Prairie (Tuesday); vs. USC (Friday)

Tuesday: Beat Blooming Prairie 

Friday: Beat USC AND Blooming Prairie beats Medford

OR LESS LIKELY...

Tuesday: Beat Blooming Prairie AND Maple River beats Medford

Friday: Beat USC 

