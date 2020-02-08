What happened?
The Medford girls basketball team defeated W-E-M 57-43 in Gopher Conference action on Friday night.
What does this mean?
It means that we will enter the final week of the regular season with three teams — the Tigers, Bucs and Blooming Prairie — tied for first place in the conference standings, each with a 10-3 record.
All three leaders have two conference games remaining apiece and those will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 14.
There are a number of scenarios that could play out and it's possible that two teams will be forced to share the conference crown. Instead of analyzing each potential situation, it will simply be easier to breakdown what needs to happen in order to secure sole possession of the conference championship trophy.
The first one is pretty easy...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
vs W-E-M (Tuesday); @ Medford (Friday)
Tuesday: Beat W-E-M
Friday: Beat Medford
And the it gets a little more complicated...
MEDFORD
@ Maple River (Tuesday); vs. Blooming Prairie (Friday)
Tuesday: Beat Maple River AND Blooming Prairie beats W-E-M
Friday: Beat Blooming Prairie
OR LESS LIKELY...
Tuesday: Beat Maple River
Friday: Beat Blooming Prairie AND USC beats W-E-M
W-E-M
@ Blooming Prairie (Tuesday); vs. USC (Friday)
Tuesday: Beat Blooming Prairie
Friday: Beat USC AND Blooming Prairie beats Medford
OR LESS LIKELY...
Tuesday: Beat Blooming Prairie AND Maple River beats Medford
Friday: Beat USC