MANKATO — The Owatonna girls tennis team started the season with its second consecutive victory on Tuesday night, sweeping Mankato East 7-0 in Big Nine Conference action.
Led by Olivia Herzog’s first career victory as the Huskies’ No. 1 singles player, the OHS dominated the top ladder and outscored the Cougars a combined 48-11 at singles.
Herzog, a junior who played No. 3 singles in 2019, defeated senior Kezia Kim 6-0, 6-1 to set the pace while teammates Megan Johnson, Alex Huemoeller and Olivia McDermott also came out on top.
At No. 2 doubles, the second combination of Lauren Thamert and Klara Blacker secured the shutout by outlasting Hannah Rigdon and Arissa Leddy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
The Huskies (2-0) are back in action on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. against Austin before traveling to Rochester Century on Tuesday.