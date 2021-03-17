The team section tournament didn't exactly play out the way the Owatonna Huskies envisioned at the beginning of their season.
Owatonna sailed through the regular season, posting an overall record of 19-7 en route to a share of the Big 9 Conference title, which was divided three-ways along with Northfield and Faribault. However, their team season came to an abrupt end at the hands of rival Albert Lea in the second round of the section tournament due to a few unfortunately timed injuries and illnesses.
The Huskies have since turned their focus upon the individual section tournament, which will begin Thursday evening at Rochester Century High School. The Owatonna wrestlers have recovered significantly over the last week, with many of the athletes who missed last week's team tournament set return to action.
"We've had a positive attitude and a lot of kids that have shifted their attention to individuals where they're going to try to make the best of it," Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said over the phone Wednesday afternoon. "The goal is still the state tournament and while we're not going there as a team, we can still send a number of individuals there and kids are working hard for it."
The Huskies figure to have a number of their athletes challenge for a state tournament appearance, but perhaps no one has a better shot to do so than Landen Johnson. Johnson is considered the best 160-pound wrestler in Class AAA by TheGuillotine.com and doesn't fit the stereotypical mold of what one assumes a high school wrestler looks like. He's not a physical specimen with all of his muscles attempting to escape the confines of his T-shirt. Rather he's tall and lanky and appears as though he'd be better suited shooting 3-point shots than chopping it up on the matt.
However, it is this uncharacteristic appearance in combination with his streamlined athleticism that has propelled Johnson to the top of his class. Woitalla describes his wrestling style as "funky and unconventional," which often places his opponents in uncomfortable situations, leaving them vulnerable for a pin.
"Landen wrestles through all positions and he's just super tough to score on. He's always scrambling and he's a bit unconventional, so it gives other wrestlers a tough time, knowing that he's just not doing normal things," Woitalla said. "Really, [the key to his success is] the leverage that he has and how comfortable he his in all of these weird situations. He never panics out there, he's always calm and he just looks to score points."
Johnson — who boasts a record of 21-1 on the season — is one of six Owatonna wrestlers who earned either the first or second seed in their respective weight classes, including Cael Robb (120; no. 1), Kanin Hable (126; no. 2), Jacob Reinardy (152; no. 2), Matt Seyorka (182; no. 1), and Andrew Nirk (195; no. 2).
Robb is perhaps the next most likely Husky to qualify for state due to his stringent technique, according to Woitalla.
"Cael is that stereotypical solid technique [wrestler]. [He] stays in great position, doesn't do a lot that is going to beat himself, which just really gives him a chance in every match."
Robb likes to overpower his opponents early in matches. If he is unable to get a pin, he uses his unique combination of strength and endurance to wear them down over the course of the dual. This has led him to post a 21-1 record.
Woitalla is also expecting big things from Seyorka — who missed most of the season due to injury — and Reinardy — who missed the team section tournament — believing that both of them have the talent and drive to make it to state.
The individual section tournament begins Thursday evening at Rochester Century High School with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to the state preliminary rounds at Farmington High School. From there, the top two will move on to the state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School.