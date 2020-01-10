ALBERT LEA — Piling up bonus points up-and-down the lineup, the Owatonna wrestling team ran away from Albert Lea, 59-21, on Thursday night in a battle between a pair of programs that have accounted for each of the previous 24 Big Nine Conference titles.
BIG PICTURE
The victory moves the Huskies to 4-1 in conference duals, which technically places them in fourth place behind undefeated Faribault and Northfield as well as 5-1 Rochester Mayo.
The Huskies, though, have already squared off against the fifth-ranked Raiders and have yet to see the Falcons or Spartans. It should also be noted that Faribault handed Mayo its first league defeat in a 49-20 decision on a busy Thursday night of wrestling action.
The remaining duals that took place Thursday featured little drama with Northfield, Mankato West and Faribault each picking up a pair of wins in their respective triangulars.
ON THE MAT
All eight of Owatonna’s wins against the Tigers came via pin or technical fall as the Huskies led from start to finish and jumped out to a 23-3 lead.
After two of Albert Lea’s top grapplers, No. 3 Cole Glazier and No. 6 Cameron Davis, strung together back-to-back pins at 138 and 145 pounds to draw within 23-15, OHS embarked on a back-breaking 18-0 spurt that included consecutive pins by No. 1-ranked Landen Johnson (152), No. 10-ranked Kaden Nelson (160) and Matt Seykora (170) to re-establish a comfortable 41-15 advantage.
The Tigers forfeited their second match of the evening at 220 pounds before No. 4 Isaiah Noeldner capped the scoring by pinning Hayden Johnston in 50 seconds.
UP NEXT
The Huskies will head to Mounds View for a Saturday tournament that features eight teams from both MSHSL classifications. No. 7 Owatonna is one of two state-ranked teams in the field that also includes No. 12 Blaine.
Next week, Owatonna travels to Rochester John Marshall on Thursday before taking part in the annual Zumbrota-Mazeppa tournament on Saturday.
Owatonna 59, Albert Lea 21
106 Cael Robb (O) over Nick Korman, TF 16-0; 113 Aivin Wasmoen (AL) over Owen Thorn, SV 11-9; 120 YJ Evillard (O) over Bradley Prestegard, Fall 1:23; 126 Kanin Hable (O) over Tucker Erickson, Fall 5:48; 132 Chase Dallman (O) over Carter Miller, Fall 1:32; 138 Cameron Davis (AL) over Jacob Reinardy, Fall 3:50; 145 Cole Glazier (AL) over Jerez Autridge, Fall 3:07; 152 Landen Johnson (O) over Luke Moller, Fall 1:43; 152 Kaden Nelson (O) over Tyler Barney, Fall 2:14; 170 Matt Seykora (O) over Kadin Indrelie, Fall 3:57; 182 Caleb Talemantes (AL) over Ethan Stockwell, Fall 1:17; 220 Albert Lea forfeits; 285 Isaiah Noeldner (O) over Hayden Johnston, Fall 0:50